यूनेस्को ने उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू को सौंपा भारत की धरोहरों का मानचित्र

Happy to have received UNESCO’s Map of #WorldHeritageSites of India from Mr. Eric Falt,Director,@UNESCO in New Delhi today.The sites represent our vibrant natural & cultural heritage. I applaud UNESCO's efforts towards identification & mapping of the sites for #conservation pic.twitter.com/isAZDFy8oe— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2019
Happy to have received UNESCO’s ‘State of the #education Report for India 2019; Children with Disabilities’ from Mr. Eric Falt,Director, @UNESCO in New Delhi today.The report will certainly help us deepen our understanding of learning needs of differently abled children. pic.twitter.com/3UHCnvIxbr— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2019
The report comes at a very opportune moment,with India formulating a New #education Policy. It will provide useful inputs to the new policy & enrich its outcomes in the years to come. It will help #India take decisive steps towards inclusive, equitable, #QualityEducation for all.— VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2019
10 जुलाई 2019