Venkaiah Naidu received UNESCO Map of World Heritage Sites of India

यूनेस्को ने उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू को सौंपा भारत की धरोहरों का मानचित्र

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 10 Jul 2019 02:04 PM IST
यूनेस्को
यूनेस्को - फोटो : social media
ख़बर सुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र शैक्षिक, वैज्ञानिक एवं सांस्कृतिक संगठन (यूनेस्को) ने भारत में धरोहर स्थलों के रूप में चिन्हित एतिहासिक महत्व के विरासत स्थलों का एक मैप तैयार किया है और इसे उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू को सौंपा है।  
इस संदर्भ में एम वेंकैया नायडू ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, 'आज यूनेस्को के डायरेक्टर श्री एरिक फाल्ट ने यूनेस्को द्वारा संकलित देश की सांस्कृतिक और प्राकृतिक धरोहरों का मानचित्र भेंट किया। इन धरोहरों को चिन्हित कर मानचित्र के रूप में उनकी प्रस्तुति के संदर्भ में यूनेस्को के प्रयास सराहनीय है।'


इससे पहले फाल्ट ने नायडू को भारत में दिव्यांग बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए किए जा रहे उपायों से जुड़ी यूनेस्को की एक रिपोर्ट भी सौंपी। एक अन्य ट्वीट में नायडू ने कहा कि, 'आज यूनेस्को के डायरेक्टर श्री एरिक फाल्ट से भारत में दिव्यांग बच्चों की शिक्षा के संदर्भ में स्टेट ऑफ एजुकेशन रिपोर्ट फॉर इंडिया 2019 साभार स्वीकार की। यह रिपोर्ट दिव्यांग बच्चों की विशेष आवश्यकता के अनुसार एक विशेष शिक्षा पद्धति और शिक्षण अवसंरचना विकसित करने में सहायक होगी।


उन्होंने कहा कि यूनेस्को की यह रिपोर्ट उस समय आती है जब देश में नई शिक्षा नीति के प्रारुप पर विमर्श चल रहा होता है। यह अध्ययन इस विमर्श में सार्थक योगदान देगा तथा  सर्वसमावेशी, समान और सबके लिए गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के अभीष्ट लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने में सहायक होगा। 

 

unesco unesco world heritage site unesco india unesco world heritage sites in india 2019 m venkaiah naidu
राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

ट्विटर पर राहुल गांधी के एक करोड़ फॉलोवर्स, अभी पीएम मोदी से हैं काफी पीछे

ट्विटर पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के फोलोवर्स की संख्या एक करोड़ के पार हो गई है। राहुल ने इस पर खुशी जताते हुए कहा है कि वह इसका जश्न अमेठी में मनाएंगे। राहुल गांधी ने इसको लेकर फोलोवर्स का शुक्रिया भी अदा किया। 

10 जुलाई 2019

दलित युवक की पुलिस के सामने हत्या
India News

गुजरात: प्रेम विवाह पर दलित युवक की पुलिस के सामने हत्या, ससुराल वालों ने तलवार से काटा

10 जुलाई 2019

Cabinet may approve death penalty for Sexual Assault criminals under POCSO Act Amendments
India News

बाल यौन शोषण मामले में सजा-ए-मौत के प्रावधान पर मुहर संभव

10 जुलाई 2019

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भारी बारिश
India News

असम के 8 जिलों में बाढ़ जैसे हालात, यूपी और बिहार समेत इन राज्यों में हो सकती है भारी बारिश

10 जुलाई 2019

आसिया अंद्राबी का घर और एनआईए की नोटिस
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर: अलगाववादी आसिया अंद्राबी का घर सील, टेरर फंडिंग मामले में एनआईए की कार्रवाई

10 जुलाई 2019

दाऊद इब्राहिम (फाइल फोटो)
India News

यूएन में भारत ने कहा, आतंकी संगठन बन चुकी है दाऊद की डी-कंपनी

10 जुलाई 2019

स्पाइसजेट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कोलकाता: विमान के लैंडिंग गियर के दरवाजे में फंसने से स्पाइसजेट के तकनीशियन की मौत

10 जुलाई 2019

भाजपा को केंद्रीय संगठन में भी प्रशिक्षित और तेजतर्रार प्रचारकों की जरूरत
India News

भाजपा ने संघ नेतृत्व से मांगे 12 तेजतर्रार प्रचारक, भविष्य में और बढ़ेगा आरएसएस का दबदबा

10 जुलाई 2019

एयर फ्रांस की फ्लाइट एएफ-225
India News

दिल्ली से पेरिस जा रही एयर फ्रांस के स्टाफ ने 26 यात्रियों को फ्लाइट से उतारा

10 जुलाई 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

निर्मला सीतारमण की सफाई, वित्त मंत्रालय में मीडिया के प्रवेश पर कोई पाबंदी नहीं

10 जुलाई 2019

सियासी संकट के बीच सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची कर्नाटक की लड़ाई, बागी विधायकों की अर्जी पर होगी सुनवाई

कर्नाटक में जारी सियासी नाटक थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है. कांग्रेस-जेडीएस की ओर से अपनी सरकार बचाने के लिए पूरी कोशिश की जा रही है। इस बीच कर्नाटक का सियासी ड्रामा सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी पहुंच गया है।

10 जुलाई 2019

रंगोली 1:15

रंगोली बनाकर टीम इंडिया के लिए जीत की कामना, विराट के हाथों में दिखा वर्ल्ड कप

10 जुलाई 2019

प्रणव चैंपियन 3:00

उत्तराखंड में भाजपा विधायक प्रणव सिंह चैंपियन हाथों में रिवॉल्वर लेकर डांस करते दिखे, वीडियो वायरल

10 जुलाई 2019

बहू बेगम 3:05

नवाबों के कान काटने छोटे परदे पर आ रही हैं 'बहू बेगम'

10 जुलाई 2019

टीम इंडिया फाइनल! 2:24

CWC 2019: आज पूरा होगा भारत-न्यूजीलैंड का बचा हुआ मैच, इस वजह से टीम इंडिया पहुंच सकती है फाइनल में

10 जुलाई 2019

kartarpur Corridor(File Photo)
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के लिए भारत तेज करेगा निर्माण कार्य, पाकिस्तान से जताई आपत्ति

10 जुलाई 2019

आईएएस अधिकारियों को संबोधित करते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल)
India News

केंद्र में काम नहीं करना चाहते हैं अधिकारी? कार्मिक मंत्रालय ने राज्यों से और नौकरशाह भेजने को कहा

9 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक पर संसद में हंगामा, राहुल गांधी ने भी नारेबाजी में दिया पार्टी सांसदों का साथ

9 जुलाई 2019

Tejas Express
India News

प्राइवेट ऑपरेटरों के हाथों चलने वाली पहली ट्रेन होगी दिल्ली-लखनऊ तेजस एक्सप्रेस 

9 जुलाई 2019

नरेशन गोयल (फाइल फोटो)
India News

विदेश जाने के लिए नरेश गोयल को लेना होगा 18 हजार करोड़ का 'टिकट'!

9 जुलाई 2019

Heavy rain warning in 17 states in the next three to four days
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत 17 राज्यों में अगले तीन-चार दिन भारी बारिश का अलर्ट

9 जुलाई 2019

