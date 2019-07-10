यूनेस्को ने उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू को सौंपा भारत की धरोहरों का मानचित्र

{"_id":"5d25a2558ebc3e6ca435da1b","slug":"venkaiah-naidu-received-unesco-map-of-world-heritage-sites-of-india","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0947\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u092a\u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u090f\u092e \u0935\u0947\u0902\u0915\u0948\u092f\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0921\u0942 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094c\u0902\u092a\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0930\u094b\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0928\u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"india-news"}}

संयुक्त राष्ट्र शैक्षिक, वैज्ञानिक एवं सांस्कृतिक संगठन (यूनेस्को) ने भारत में धरोहर स्थलों के रूप में चिन्हित एतिहासिक महत्व के विरासत स्थलों का एक मैप तैयार किया है और इसे उपराष्ट्रपति एम वेंकैया नायडू को सौंपा है।



इस संदर्भ में एम वेंकैया नायडू ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि, 'आज यूनेस्को के डायरेक्टर श्री एरिक फाल्ट ने यूनेस्को द्वारा संकलित देश की सांस्कृतिक और प्राकृतिक धरोहरों का मानचित्र भेंट किया। इन धरोहरों को चिन्हित कर मानचित्र के रूप में उनकी प्रस्तुति के संदर्भ में यूनेस्को के प्रयास सराहनीय है।'





इससे पहले फाल्ट ने नायडू को भारत में दिव्यांग बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए किए जा रहे उपायों से जुड़ी यूनेस्को की एक रिपोर्ट भी सौंपी। एक अन्य ट्वीट में नायडू ने कहा कि, 'आज यूनेस्को के डायरेक्टर श्री एरिक फाल्ट से भारत में दिव्यांग बच्चों की शिक्षा के संदर्भ में स्टेट ऑफ एजुकेशन रिपोर्ट फॉर इंडिया 2019 साभार स्वीकार की। यह रिपोर्ट दिव्यांग बच्चों की विशेष आवश्यकता के अनुसार एक विशेष शिक्षा पद्धति और शिक्षण अवसंरचना विकसित करने में सहायक होगी।





उन्होंने कहा कि यूनेस्को की यह रिपोर्ट उस समय आती है जब देश में नई शिक्षा नीति के प्रारुप पर विमर्श चल रहा होता है। यह अध्ययन इस विमर्श में सार्थक योगदान देगा तथा सर्वसमावेशी, समान और सबके लिए गुणवत्तापूर्ण शिक्षा के अभीष्ट लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करने में सहायक होगा।





Happy to have received UNESCO’s Map of #WorldHeritageSites of India from Mr. Eric Falt,Director,@UNESCO in New Delhi today.The sites represent our vibrant natural & cultural heritage. I applaud UNESCO's efforts towards identification & mapping of the sites for #conservation pic.twitter.com/isAZDFy8oe — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2019

Happy to have received UNESCO’s ‘State of the #education Report for India 2019; Children with Disabilities’ from Mr. Eric Falt,Director, @UNESCO in New Delhi today.The report will certainly help us deepen our understanding of learning needs of differently abled children. pic.twitter.com/3UHCnvIxbr — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2019

The report comes at a very opportune moment,with India formulating a New #education Policy. It will provide useful inputs to the new policy & enrich its outcomes in the years to come. It will help #India take decisive steps towards inclusive, equitable, #QualityEducation for all. — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) July 10, 2019

