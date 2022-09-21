Kerala: भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के लिए लगाए पोस्टर के बीच दिखी सावरकर की तस्वीर, बाद में बापू की तस्वीर से ढकना पड़ा

राहुल गांधी की 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' वर्तमान में केरल से गुजर रही है। इस बीच केरल के अलुवा में अजीब घटना घट गई। यहां राहुल गांधी के आगमन से पहले कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने कुछ स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के पोस्टर लगाए थे जिसमें वीर सावरकर का भी फोटो लगा था। सावरकर की यह तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो गई।

#WATCH | Kerala: Picture of VD Savarkar being covered by a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on the campaign poster of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' that was put up in Kochi earlier today pic.twitter.com/krjnX1r0Uy