सीएए-एनआरसी के विरोध में बहुजन विकास अघाड़ी का महाराष्ट्र बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

Maharashtra: Security in Mumbai, in light of the statewide bandh called by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) today, in protest against #CitizenshipAmendemntAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/Mc7nP0Hszk— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2020
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता वाला मंत्री समूह 9,400 से अधिक शत्रु संपत्तियों के निपटारे की निगरानी करेगा। इससे करीब एक लाख करोड़ रुपये का राजस्व आने की संभावना है।
24 जनवरी 2020