शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Maharashtra bandh protest against CAA and NRC

सीएए-एनआरसी के विरोध में बहुजन विकास अघाड़ी का महाराष्ट्र बंद, सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 24 Jan 2020 08:35 AM IST
सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जांच करती मुंबई पुलिस
सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की जांच करती मुंबई पुलिस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
महाराष्ट्र में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और राष्ट्रीय नागरिकता रजिस्टर के विरोध में वंचित बहुजन अघाड़ी ने आज राज्यव्यापी बंद बुलाया है। प्रशासन ने किसी भी आपात स्थिति से निपटने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मियों को तैनात किया है।
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

चार महीने में Bigg Boss के बड़े खिलाड़ी बनकर उभरे आसिम रियाज, समर्थन में उतरे ये पांच सितारे

23 जनवरी 2020

asim riaz
shilpa shinde
Gauhar Khan
Gautam Gulati
Television

चार महीने में Bigg Boss के बड़े खिलाड़ी बनकर उभरे आसिम रियाज, समर्थन में उतरे ये पांच सितारे

23 जनवरी 2020

Pulwama Encounter Martyr Soldiers Rahul Last Talk to wife She Crying Badly
Champawat

शहीद पति से आखिरी बार फोन पर हुईं बातें याद कर फफक पड़ी पत्नी, तिरंगे में लिपटा देख खो बैठी सुध-बुध

23 जनवरी 2020

rashifal
Predictions

23 जनवरी राशिफल: शनि के राशि परिवर्तन से पहले इन 3 राशियों को रहना होगा सावधान

23 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
Cricket News

NZvIND: इन 11 जांबाजों के बूते न्यूजीलैंड को मात देने उतरेगा भारत, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

24 जनवरी 2020

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
केएल राहुल और रोहित शर्मा
विराट कोहली और श्रेयस अय्यर
विराट-रविन्द्र जडेजा
Cricket News

NZvIND: इन 11 जांबाजों के बूते न्यूजीलैंड को मात देने उतरेगा भारत, ऐसी हो सकती है प्लेइंग XI

24 जनवरी 2020

shani transit 2020
Predictions

आज से मकर राशि में शनि,आपकी राशि पर क्या होगा असर, किस पर साढ़ेसाती शुरू

24 जनवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case Latest News: convicts ask last wish by tihar jail, preparations of execution starts
Delhi NCR

तिहाड़ में शुरू हुई निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की तैयारी, पूछी गई आखिरी इच्छा

23 जनवरी 2020

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
Astrology Services

मौनी अमावस्या पर गया में कराएं तर्पण, हर तरह के ऋण से मिलेगी मुक्ति : 24 जनवरी 2020
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

24 जनवरी से मकर राशि में शनि का भ्रमण
Astrology

saturn transit in capricorn: शनि के मकर राशि में प्रवेश से कुछ ऐसा रहेगा सभी राशियों का हाल

24 जनवरी 2020

Bollywood
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में शशि थरूर और कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जबाव, पांच खबरें

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Kangana Ranaut
Bollywood

सैफ और दीपिका वाले बयान पर कंगना रनौत का दो टूक जवाब, बोलीं- मैंने जो भी कहा...

24 जनवरी 2020

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor
Bollywood

वरुण धवन से शादी के सवाल पर श्रद्धा कपूर का जवाब, बोलीं- जब भी मेरी शादी होती है...

24 जनवरी 2020

प्रेरणा सिंह
Moradabad

मिसाल: आंगन से निकलकर शासन में पहुंच रहीं बेटियां, लोग कर रहे हौसले को सलाम

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Shashi Tharoor
Bollywood

नसीरुद्दीन शाह के समर्थन में कूदे शशि थरूर, स्वराज कौशल को यूं दिया जवाब

24 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केंद्र ने कहा, अब फैसला वापस लेना मुमकिन नहीं

24 जनवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी अक्षय और विनय
Delhi NCR

निर्भया मामले के तीनों दोषी सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जल्द दाखिल करेंगे सुधारात्मक याचिका

24 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो में कंटेस्टेंट्स के घरवाले लेंगे एंट्री, जानिए किसके घर से कौन आएगा

23 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल
Astrology

24 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

23 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

हैदराबाद निजाम की संपत्ति
India News

9400 शत्रु संपत्तियां बेचने की तैयारी में मोदी सरकार, एक लाख करोड़ का मिलेगा राजस्व

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता वाला मंत्री समूह 9,400 से अधिक शत्रु संपत्तियों के निपटारे की निगरानी करेगा। इससे करीब एक लाख करोड़ रुपये का राजस्व आने की संभावना है।

24 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
गणतंत्र दिवस 2020
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: तिरंगे के रंग में सराबोर नजर आया आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट, नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा नजारा

24 जनवरी 2020

Big News, Amar Ujala, Top News
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

24 जनवरी 2020

इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट पर एटीसी टॉवर
India News

गणतंत्र दिवस से पहले इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरपोर्ट पर तिरंगामय नजर आया एटीसी टॉवर

24 जनवरी 2020

ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर मेसियस बोलसोनारो
India News

ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति आज पहुंचेंगे भारत, गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के होंगे मुख्य अतिथि

24 जनवरी 2020

मालदीव के अधिकारी को खसरा और रूबेला टीका सौंपते हुए
India News

भारत ने मालदीव को खसरे के टीके की 30,000 खुराक भेजी

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

अध्ययन में दावा, अमेरिका-ब्रिटेन की तुलना में ज्यादा ट्रोल होती हैं भारतीय महिला राजनेता

24 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट
India News

तीन करोड़ की घूसखोरी मामले में चंद्रशेखर और ढांडा की याचिकाएं सुनेगा दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट

24 जनवरी 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल
India News

भारत के मुसलमान दुनिया में किसी भी अन्य स्थान से अधिक सुरक्षित : पीयूष गोयल

24 जनवरी 2020

प्रेम बिहारी नारायण रायजादा
India News

Republic Day 2020: वो 'असली निर्माता', जिन्होंने अपने हाथों से लिखा दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा संविधान

24 जनवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020: तिरंगे के रंग में सराबोर नजर आया आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट, नहीं देखा होगा ऐसा नजारा

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 को लेकर तैयारियां शुरु हो चुकी हैं। इसी दौरान दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर एटीसी टावर का नजारा बेहद आकर्षक दिखा।

24 जनवरी 2020

राशिफल 3:07

24 जनवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

23 जनवरी 2020

झारखंड 1:10

झारखंड: लोहरदगा में सीएए के समर्थन में निकाले जुलूस पर पथराव, कर्फ्यू लागू

23 जनवरी 2020

मेजर शीना नैय्यर 3:13

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : जानिए कौन हैं मेजर शीना नैय्यर, जिन्होने किया देश को गौरवान्वित

23 जनवरी 2020

कैप्टन तान्या शेरगिल 2:02

गणतंत्र दिवस 2020 : गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में नेतृत्व करने जा रहीं कैप्टन तान्या शेरगिल से खास बातचीत

23 जनवरी 2020

Related

नेफ्यू रियो (फाइल फोटो)
India News

नए नागरिकता कानून पर बोले नगालैंड के मुख्यमंत्री नेफ्यू रियो, 'नगा पूरी तरह संरक्षित'

24 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुनहगार इस मुगालते में न रहें कि उनकी मौत की सजा अंजाम तक नहीं पहुंचेगी : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

24 जनवरी 2020

शोभा करांडलाजे
India News

कर्नाटक भाजपा सांसद शोभा करांडलाजे के ट्वीट पर केरल पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मुकदमा

24 जनवरी 2020

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट में केरल सरकार ने कहा-जंगली जानवरों से कहीं ज्यादा इंसानी अधिकार

24 जनवरी 2020

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी
India News

सहमति और असहमति लोकतंत्र के मूल तत्व, संविधान में युवाओं की आस्था दिल छूने वाली: प्रणब मुखर्जी

24 जनवरी 2020

लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी
India News

चीन-पाकिस्तान से लगी सीमा की देखरेख अब लेफ्टिनेंट जनरल वाईके जोशी के हवाले

24 जनवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited