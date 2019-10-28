आंध्र प्रदेश: तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के विधायक वल्लभानेनी वामसी ने दिया पार्टी से इस्तीफा

Andhra Pradesh: Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA from Gannavaram has resigned from the party and his post of MLA. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/D5GHH3asfl— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सऊदी अरब की दो दिवसीय यात्रा के लिए रवाना होंगे। इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री सऊदी अरब के पब्लिक इनवेस्टमेंट फंड की ओर से कल यानि कि 29 से 31 अक्तूबर के बीच होने वाले तीन दिवसीय कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे।
28 अक्टूबर 2019