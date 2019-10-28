शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Vallabhaneni Vamsi, TDP MLA from Gannavaram has resigned from the party

आंध्र प्रदेश: तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के विधायक वल्लभानेनी वामसी ने दिया पार्टी से इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Mon, 28 Oct 2019 06:42 AM IST
वल्लभानेनी वामसी
वल्लभानेनी वामसी - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
आंध्र प्रदेश के गन्नवरं से तेलुगु देशम पार्टी के विधायक वल्लभानेनी वामसी ने विधायक के पद और पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया है। उन्होंने इस्तीफे की वजह वाईएसआरसीपी द्वारा बदले की राजनीति करना बताया ।
बता दें कि आंध्र प्रदेश पुलिस द्वारा वामसी के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला भी दर्ज किया गया है। और मामले दर्ज होने के नौ दिन बाद उन्होंने पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे दिया। विधायक ने शुक्रवार को आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री वाईएस जगन मोहन रेड्डी के साथ उनके निवास पर अपने निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के मुद्दों पर चर्चा करने के लिए मुलाकात भी की। 


 
telugu desam party andhra pradesh
