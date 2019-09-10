ट्रैफिक पुलिस से बचने के लिए युवक ने निकाला नायाब तरीका, गाड़ी के कागज हेलमेट पर चिपकाए

Gujarat: R Shah, a resident of Vadodara has pasted his driving license, RC, insurance & other documents on his helmet. Says, "Helmet is the first thing I put on before riding a bike, that's why I pasted all documents on it so I don't face any fines as per new traffic regulations" pic.twitter.com/OezdsV1ONT— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
Bhubaneswar: Violators fined with Rs 500 for not wearing helmets, are being given free-of-cost helmets by the police. The two-wheeler riders who are following traffic rules are being given a 'Thank You' card. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/GkBhkbr5kd— ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2019
आगामी महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए स्क्रीनिंग कमेटी के चेयरमैन ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया और कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी के बीच होने वाली बैठक टाल दी गई है।
10 सितंबर 2019