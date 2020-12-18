पश्चिम बंगालः टीएमसी को 48 घंटे में पांचवां झटका, विधायक बनाश्री मैती ने भी दिया इस्तीफा

तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) की मुश्किलें कम होती नहीं दिख रही हैं। नेताओं के इस्तीफा देने का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। ताजा जानकारी के अनुसार

West Bengal: Uttar Kanthi MLA Banasri Maity tenders resignation from the primary membership of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and from each and every post of the party.