यूपीएससी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट से कहा, परीक्षाओं को अब आगे के लिए स्थगित करना असंभव

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) tells Supreme Court that it's impossible to defer Civil Services exams any further. SC was hearing a plea filed by UPSC aspirants, seeking postponement of upcoming Civil Services (prelims) Exam'20. UPSC asked to file an affidavit by tomorrow— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
