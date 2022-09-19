Global Energy: ग्लोबल क्लीन एनर्जी फोरम का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे केंद्रीय मंत्री, 21से 23 सितंबर तक होगा आयोजित

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
इस बैठक में स्वच्छ ऊर्जा नवाचार और उसे लागू करने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के लिए 30 से अधिक देशों के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, युवा पेशेवर, नागरिक समाज और मंत्रियों सहित स्वच्छ ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले दुनिया भर के हजारों लोग शामिल होंगे।
भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल द्वारा स्वच्छ ऊर्जा समाधान में तेजी लाने के लिए जैव-रिफाइनरियों, टिकाऊ विमानन ईंधन, सामग्री त्वरित मंच, ऊर्जा दक्षता, कार्बन कैप्चर और हाइड्रोजन वैली प्लेटफॉर्म के निर्माण के क्षेत्र में किए गए प्रयासों को उजागर करने की संभावना है।
जितेंद्र सिंह द्वारा भविष्य में कार्बन उत्सर्जन कम करने की भारत की प्रतिबद्धता को रेखांकित करने की संभावना है, जिसका उद्देश्य प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में स्वच्छ ऊर्जा नवाचारों को तेज करके देश के ऊर्जा परिदृश्य को बदलना है
Besides this, engagements of our joint delegation have been scheduled in Washington too where they'll have detailed discussions with Chamber of Commerce & business leaders. Unless we keep industries onboard, just research won't be enough to ensure clean energy: Union Min J Singh pic.twitter.com/mfXthAjbOO— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
In New York, the joint delegation will also hold discussions with intellectuals&scientists on this subject (clean energy). Indian diaspora residing there will also be included in this 5-day visit so that in time to come, they become a part of this global campaign: Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/gcMoRhlsZV— ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2022
