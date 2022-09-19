Global Energy: ग्लोबल क्लीन एनर्जी फोरम का प्रतिनिधित्व करेंगे केंद्रीय मंत्री, 21से 23 सितंबर तक होगा आयोजित

केंद्रीय विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी मंत्री जितेंद्र सिंह अमेरिका में वैश्विक स्वच्छ ऊर्जा कार्रवाई मंच की बैठक में हिस्सा लेने वाले संयुक्त मंत्री स्तरीय भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल का नेतृत्व करेंगे। इस प्रतिनिधिमंडल में ऊर्जा और नवीन एवं नवीकरणीय ऊर्जा मंत्री आर के सिंह सहित अन्य सदस्य अमेरिका में पेनसिल्वेनिया के पिट्सबर्ग में 21 से 23 सितंबर तक आयोजित होने वाले स्वच्छ ऊर्जा मंत्रिस्तरीय और मिशन इनोवेशन के संयुक्त आयोजन में भी हिस्सा लेंगे।

इस बैठक में स्वच्छ ऊर्जा नवाचार और उसे लागू करने की प्रक्रिया में तेजी लाने के लिए 30 से अधिक देशों के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, युवा पेशेवर, नागरिक समाज और मंत्रियों सहित स्वच्छ ऊर्जा के क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले दुनिया भर के हजारों लोग शामिल होंगे।

भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल द्वारा स्वच्छ ऊर्जा समाधान में तेजी लाने के लिए जैव-रिफाइनरियों, टिकाऊ विमानन ईंधन, सामग्री त्वरित मंच, ऊर्जा दक्षता, कार्बन कैप्चर और हाइड्रोजन वैली प्लेटफॉर्म के निर्माण के क्षेत्र में किए गए प्रयासों को उजागर करने की संभावना है।

जितेंद्र सिंह द्वारा भविष्य में कार्बन उत्सर्जन कम करने की भारत की प्रतिबद्धता को रेखांकित करने की संभावना है, जिसका उद्देश्य प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व में स्वच्छ ऊर्जा नवाचारों को तेज करके देश के ऊर्जा परिदृश्य को बदलना है

Besides this, engagements of our joint delegation have been scheduled in Washington too where they'll have detailed discussions with Chamber of Commerce & business leaders. Unless we keep industries onboard, just research won't be enough to ensure clean energy: Union Min J Singh pic.twitter.com/mfXthAjbOO

In New York, the joint delegation will also hold discussions with intellectuals&scientists on this subject (clean energy). Indian diaspora residing there will also be included in this 5-day visit so that in time to come, they become a part of this global campaign: Jitendra Singh pic.twitter.com/gcMoRhlsZV