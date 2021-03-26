बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Union Minister Shekhawats phone tape: Delhi police registered case against OSD of Rajasthan CM Gehlot

केंद्रीय मंत्री का शेखावत का फोन टेप: राजस्थान के सीएम गहलोत के ओएसडी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: सुरेंद्र जोशी Updated Fri, 26 Mar 2021 07:22 PM IST

सार

  • केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने टेलीफोन टैपिंग को लेकर शिकायत की
  • मामले में राजस्थान के सीएम गहलोत के ओएसडी फंसते नजर आ रहे हैं।
गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत (फाइल फोटो)
गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत के फोन टेप होने का मामला सामने आया है। शेखावत की शिकायत पर राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के ओएसडी लोकेश शर्मा व अन्य के खिलाफ टेलीफोन सिग्नल अवरुद्ध कर गैर कानूनी कृत्य करने का आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है। 
दिल्ली पुलिस के सूत्रों ने बताया कि शेखावत ने इस मामले में एक सप्ताह पहले दिल्ली के तुगलक रोड पुलिस थाने पर शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। केस दर्ज करने के बाद मामला आगे जांच के लिए दिल्ली की क्राइम ब्रांच पुलिस को सौंप दिया गया है। 
 

india news national delhi police central minister gajendra singh shekhawat rajasthan cm ashok gehlot telephone tapping case
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

