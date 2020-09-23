केंद्रीय रेल राज्य मंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी की कोरोना से मौत, राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020
केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ सांसद श्री सुरेश अंगड़ी के असामयिक निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूं। यह जन-सेवा के क्षेत्र की, विशेष रूप से कर्नाटक के लोगों के लिए एक त्रासद हानि है। मेरी शोक-संवेदना उनके शोकाकुल परिवार, सहकर्मियों और असंख्य सहयोगियों के साथ है।— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020
Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half mast on 24 September 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/N2Gm0NchLP— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrive at the residence of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.— ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020
Suresh Angadi passed away in Delhi's AIIMS today. pic.twitter.com/1ZA6qWrP9r
