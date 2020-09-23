केंद्रीय रेल राज्य मंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी की कोरोना से मौत, राष्ट्रपति और पीएम मोदी ने जताया दुख

विज्ञापन

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ सांसद श्री सुरेश अंगड़ी के असामयिक निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूं। यह जन-सेवा के क्षेत्र की, विशेष रूप से कर्नाटक के लोगों के लिए एक त्रासद हानि है। मेरी शोक-संवेदना उनके शोकाकुल परिवार, सहकर्मियों और असंख्य सहयोगियों के साथ है। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Due to the sad demise of Suresh Angadi, Minister of State for Railways, it has been decided that the national flag will be flown half mast on 24 September 2020 in all Government offices in Delhi where it is usually flown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/N2Gm0NchLP — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi arrive at the residence of Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.



Suresh Angadi passed away in Delhi's AIIMS today. pic.twitter.com/1ZA6qWrP9r — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

केंद्रीय रेल राज्य मंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी का निधन हो गया है। बुधवार को उन्होंने 65 साल की उम्र में दिल्ली के एम्स में अंतिम सांस ली। कुछ दिन पहले वो कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए थे। बता दें कि रेल राज्यमंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी ने 11 सितंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने की जानकारी दी थी।उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा था, 'आज जांच में कोरोना से संक्रमित होने की पुष्टि हुई है। मेरी स्थिति ठीक है। डॉक्टरों की सलाह ले रहा हूं। पिछले कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोगों से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे अपने स्वास्थ्य पर ध्यान दें और कोई भी लक्षण सामने आने पर जांच करवाएं।'केंद्रीय रेल राज्य मंत्री के निधन पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दुख जताया है। पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, 'श्री सुरेश अंगड़ी एक असाधारण कार्याकर्ता थे, जिन्होंने कर्नाटक में पार्टी को मजबूत बनाने के लिए कड़ी मेहनत की। वह एक समर्पित सांसद और प्रभावी मंत्री थे। उनका निधन दुखद है। इस दुख की घड़ी में मेरे विचार उनके परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति।'सुरेश अंगड़ी के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने दुख जताया। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर कहा, केंद्रीय मंत्री और वरिष्ठ सांसद श्री सुरेश अंगड़ी के असामयिक निधन के समाचार से स्तब्ध हूं। यह जन-सेवा के क्षेत्र की, विशेष रूप से कर्नाटक के लोगों के लिए एक त्रासद हानि है। मेरी शोक-संवेदना उनके शोकाकुल परिवार, सहकर्मियों और असंख्य सहयोगियों के साथ है।गृह मंत्रालय ने कहा है कि रेल राज्य मंत्री सुरेश अंगडी के निधन के कारण निर्णय लिया गया है कि 24 सितंबर 2020 को दिल्ली के सभी सरकारी कार्यालयों में राष्ट्रीय ध्वज आधा झुका रहेगा।भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रल्हाद जोशी रेल राज्य मंत्री सुरेश अंगड़ी के घर पहुंचे। सुरेश अंगड़ी का आज ही दिल्ली के एम्स में निधन हो गया।बता दें कि देश में कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। बुधवार को संक्रमण के 83,347 नए मामले सामने आए। इसके बाद देश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 56 लाख से अधिक हो गई है। वहीं, 1,085 और लोगों की मौत के बाद मृतक संख्या बढ़कर 90,020 हो गई।मगर राहत की बात यह है कि 45 लाख से अधिक लोग अब तक ठीक हो चुके हैं। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को बताया कि देश में मरीजों के ठीक होने की दर 81.25 फीसदी हो गई है। वहीं, कोविड-19 से मृत्यु दर गिरकर 1.59 फीसदी रह गई है।भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान अनुसंधान परिषद (आईसीएमआर) के अनुसार, देश में 22 सितंबर तक कुल 6,62,79,462 नमूनों की कोविड-19 की जांच की गई, इनमें से 9,53,683 नमूनों की जांच मंगलवार को की गई।