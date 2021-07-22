मंथन: अमित शाह 24 जुलाई को करेंगे पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठक, मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी भी रहेंगे मौजूद

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting of all chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of Northeastern states on July 24 during which he is expected to take stock of law and order and COVID-19 situation in region— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 22, 2021
