बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold meeting of all chief ministers, chief secretaries and DGPs of Northeastern states on July 24

मंथन: अमित शाह 24 जुलाई को करेंगे पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों के मुख्यमंत्रियों के साथ बैठक, मुख्य सचिव और डीजीपी भी रहेंगे मौजूद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Thu, 22 Jul 2021 06:18 PM IST

सार

इस बैठक में राज्य की कानून व्यवस्था एवं कोविड-19 की स्थिति का जायजा लेने की संभावना है।
विज्ञापन
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : पीटीआई

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह 24 जुलाई को पूर्वोत्तर राज्यों के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों, मुख्य सचिवों एवं पुलिस महानिदेशकों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। इस बैठक में कानून व्यवस्था एवं कोविड-19 की स्थिति का जायजा लेने की संभावना है।
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
india news national amit shah north east state
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जंतर मंतर पर शुरू हुआ किसान संसद
Delhi

Kisan Andolan Live: जंतर-मंतर पर किसान 'संसद' का पहला दिन खत्म, शुक्रवार को फिर आएंगे 200 अन्नदाता

22 जुलाई 2021

भारतीय टीम
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: भारत को लगा बड़ा झटका, स्टार खिलाड़ी चोटिल, इंग्लैंड सीरीज से बाहर

22 जुलाई 2021

राज कुंद्रा, गहना वशिष्ठ
Bollywood

Raj Kundra Case: 'हर कोई मौके का फायदा उठा रहा है', राज कुंद्रा के बचाव में खड़ी हुईं गहना वशिष्ठ

22 जुलाई 2021

राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

आरोप: गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए राज कुंद्रा ने मुंबई पुलिस को दिए थे 25 लाख, एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो को मिले मेल से हुआ खुलासा

22 जुलाई 2021

भारत बनाम श्रीलंका
Cricket News

IND vs SL: तीसरे वनडे में श्रीलंका का सूपड़ा साफ करने उतरेगी टीम इंडिया, कब-कहां और कैसे देखें मैच की LIVE स्ट्रीमिंग

22 जुलाई 2021

Ola Electric Scooter
Auto News

Ola Electric Scooter: इन 10 शानदार रंगों में लॉन्च होगी ओला इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर, होगी होम डिलीवरी, 499 रुपये में करें बुकिंग

22 जुलाई 2021

राज कुंद्रा
India News

अश्लील मूवी रैकेट मामला: राज कुंद्रा की परतों में दबे हैं सफेदपोशों के राज भी!

22 जुलाई 2021

राज कुंद्रा
Bollywood

Raj Kundra Case: एडल्ट फिल्मों से हर दिन 8 लाख तक कमाते थे राज कुंद्रा, पकड़े ना जाएं इसलिए ऐसे घुमाया जाता था पैसा

22 जुलाई 2021

स्कूल खोलने की अनुमति
Education

Schools Reopen: इन राज्यों ने दी शैक्षणिक संस्थान खोलने की अनुमति, यहां पढ़िए जारी दिशा-निर्देश

22 जुलाई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तमिलनाडु: पांच पैसे का सिक्का लाओ-जी भर बिरयानी खाओ..दुकान मालिक को उल्टा पड़ गया यह ऑफर

22 जुलाई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited