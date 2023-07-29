Amit Shah: केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति को श्रद्धांजलि दी, उनकी तीन बातों का दिलाया याद

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने शनिवार को तमिलनाडु के रामेश्वरम में एक पुस्तक विमोचन कार्यक्रम में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। यहां उन्होंने 'डॉ एपीजे अब्दुल कलाम: मेमोरीज नेवर डाई' पुस्तक का विमोचन किया।

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launches the book 'Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: Memories Never Die' in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/BCRCi34KIT