तीन तलाक बिल को केंद्रीय कैबिनेट ने दी मंजूरी, आगामी संसद सत्र में पेश करेगी सरकार

Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar: We will introduce the triple talaq bill in the upcoming parliament session. pic.twitter.com/QCOaFstXFS

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar: Cabinet approves Jammu Kashmir Reservation Bill, 2019, as relief for persons in J&K residing in areas adjoining International Border; they can now avail reservation in direct recruitment, promotion & admission in different professional courses. pic.twitter.com/2yqdmNxwyN