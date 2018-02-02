अपना शहर चुनें

बजट 2018 में बुजुर्गों को मिला तोहफा, मेडिक्लेम में 50 हजार तक की छूट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 11:35 AM IST
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए बजट में कई छूट की घोषणाएं कीं। उन्होंने बुजुर्गों को बचत पर ब्याज से होने वाली आमदनी पर छूट को बढ़ाकर सालाना 50000 रुपये कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही 80 डी के तहत स्वास्थ्य बीमा प्रीमियम पर मिलने वाली छूट की सीमा को 30000 रुपये से बढ़ा कर 50000 रुपये कर दिया है।

अगले वित्त वर्ष के लिए पेश बजट में जेटली ने कहा कि सभी वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को किसी भी स्वास्थ्य बीमा के 50000 रुपये तक के प्रीमियम या इतने ही रुपये सामान्य स्वास्थ्य पर खर्च करने पर छूट मिलेगी। इसके साथ ही 80 डीडीबी के तहत कुछ निश्चित गंभीर बीमारी पर खर्च में छूट की सीमा को बढ़ा कर 1 लाख रुपये कर दिया गया है।

वित्त मंत्री ने कर में छूट के अलावा प्रधानमंत्री वय वंदना योजना को मार्च 2020 तक बढ़ा दिया है। इस योजना के तहत भारतीय जीवन बीमा बुजुर्गों को 8 फीसदी निश्चित रिटर्न देता है। इस योजना के तहत निवेश की सीमा 7.5 लाख रुपये को बढ़ा कर 15 लाख रुपये कर दिया गया है। वित्तमंत्री ने कहा कि सम्मान के साथ जिंदगी हर नागरिक का अधिकार है, खासकर बुजुर्गों के लिए। उन्होंने कहा, ‘जो हमारा ध्यान रखते हैं, उनका ध्यान रखना सबसे बड़ा सम्मान है।’
