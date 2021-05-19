बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
महाराष्ट्र: अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन की भतीजी प्रियदर्शनी निकल्जे गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Published by: Jeet Kumar Updated Wed, 19 May 2021 12:15 AM IST

सार

पुणे पुलिस ने शनिवार को कुख्यात गैंगस्टर छोटा राजन की भतीजी प्रियदर्शनी निकल्जे समेत तीन लोगों के खिलाफ रंगदारी के आरोप में एफआईआर दर्ज की थी।
छोटा राजन
छोटा राजन
विस्तार

महाराष्ट्र में पुणे पुलिस की अपराध शाखा ने जबरन वसूली मामले में अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन छोटा राजन की भतीजी प्रियदर्शनी निकल्जे को वानोवरी से रंगदारी के एक मामले में गिरफ्तार किया है।
वहीं पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को जबरन वसूली के मामले में पहले ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया था। जबकि अन्य की तलाश की जा रही है। विशेष रूप से केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) द्वारा 22 जनवरी को छोटा राजन और उसके सहयोगियों के खिलाफ हत्या, जबरन वसूली और आपराधिक साजिश के आरोप में चार नए मामले दर्ज किए गए थे।

india news national chhota rajan pune police maharashtra news
