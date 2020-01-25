शहर चुनें

Under construction roof to connect Terminal1 and Terminal 2 of the Bhubaneswar Airport collapsed

ओडिशा: भुवनेश्वर एयरपोर्ट टर्मिनल पर निर्माणाधीन छत ढहने से एक की मौत, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, भुवनेश्वर Updated Sat, 25 Jan 2020 07:05 AM IST
भुवनेश्वर एयरपोर्ट टर्मिनल पर मलवा
भुवनेश्वर एयरपोर्ट टर्मिनल पर मलवा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ओडिशा के भुवनेश्वर एयरपोर्ट के टर्मिनल एक और दो को जोड़ने वाली एक लिंक बिल्डिंग की निर्माणाधीन छत के गिरने की वजह से एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई है और वहीं एक व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया है। घायल शख्स को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उसकी हालत स्थिर बताई जा रही है।
हादसे की सूचना मिलने के बाद एनडीआरएफ, एसडीआरएफ और अग्निशमन सेवा के कर्मचारी घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे गए हैं। राहत कार्य जारी है।
 
 
bhubaneswar odisha
