शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad

पश्चिम बंगाल: मुर्शिदाबाद में एक निर्माणाधीन पुल का एक हिस्सा गिरा, दो लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Sun, 16 Feb 2020 10:49 PM IST
विज्ञापन
under-construction bridge collapsed in Murshidabad
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद में एक निर्माणाधीन पुल का एक हिस्सा गिरने से दो लोगों की मौत हो गई जबकि अन्य पांच लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
विज्ञापन
 

अधिक जानकारी की प्रतिक्षा की जा रही है...
इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Television

Bigg Boss 13: विजेता बनते ही शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को किया Kiss, क्या घर के बाहर भी रहेगा ऐसा रिश्ता

16 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: विजेता बनते ही शहनाज ने सिद्धार्थ को किया Kiss, क्या घर के बाहर भी रहेगा ऐसा रिश्ता

16 फरवरी 2020

Hyundai Santro Car
Auto News

Hyundai की कारों पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट, 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

16 फरवरी 2020

महिला सम्मेलन में पहुंचे अखिलेश यादव
Kannauj

अखिलेश बोले- एक भाजपा नेता ने मुझे धमकी दी है, मेरी जान को खतरा है, मोबाइल में सेव है मैसेज

16 फरवरी 2020

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
Invertis university

मैसकट रिलोडेड- देश की विविधता में एकता का जश्न
जूनियर केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

शपथ समारोह में 'जूनियर केजरीवाल' ने जीता सबका दिल, लोग लेते रहे तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: सिद्धार्थ ने अपने रास्ते से ऐसे हटाए ये पांच कंटेस्टेंट्स, फिर हासिल की ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz
Television

Bigg Boss 13 Winner: सिद्धार्थ ने अपने रास्ते से ऐसे हटाए ये पांच कंटेस्टेंट्स, फिर हासिल की ट्रॉफी

16 फरवरी 2020

Television

'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर सिद्धार्थ ने दिया बयान, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों की सोच पर दुख होता है'

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla with mother
Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla
Salman Khan
Television

'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर सिद्धार्थ ने दिया बयान, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों की सोच पर दुख होता है'

16 फरवरी 2020

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

विवाह संबंधी दोषों को दूर करने के लिए शिवरात्रि पर मल्लिकार्जुन ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक : 21-फरवरी-2020
murshidabad bridge collapse kolkata accident
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जूनियर केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

शपथ समारोह में 'जूनियर केजरीवाल' ने जीता सबका दिल, लोग लेते रहे तस्वीरें

16 फरवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ को 'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर अब आसिम ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, बताया क्या है सच

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ सहित सभी कंटेस्टेंट ने जीते लाखों, जानें बाकियों को क्या मिला

16 फरवरी 2020

स्पिनालॉन्गा आइलैंड
Bizarre News

एक ऐसा वीरान आइलैंड, जिसका रहस्य दुनिया को पता ही नहीं था

16 फरवरी 2020

बिग बॉस 13 ग्रैंड फिनाले: रश्मि देसाई
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शो से बाहर आते ही रश्मि ने बताई अरहान की सच्चाई, बोलीं- 'मैं अब इस बारे में...'

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sidharth Shukla
Television

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ के जीतने की खुल गई पोल, नौकरी छोड़ते ही कर्मचारी ने बताई पीछे की असलियत

16 फरवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lifestyle

आखिर हमें कितना सेक्स करने की जरूरत है?

16 फरवरी 2020

Sidharth Shukla with mother
Television

'फिक्स्ड विनर' कहे जाने पर सिद्धार्थ ने दिया बयान, बोले- 'ऐसे लोगों की सोच पर दुख होता है'

16 फरवरी 2020

Hyundai Santro Car
Auto News

Hyundai की कारों पर मिल रहा है शानदार डिस्काउंट, 2.5 लाख रुपये तक की छूट

16 फरवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

सिद्धार्थ के विनर बनते ही भड़के सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स, बोले- 'सलमान को छोड़ देना चाहिए घटिया शो'

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के वुहान से लौटे 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, जल्द जा सकेंगे अपने घर

वुहान से भारत लाए गए 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई है। इन सभी लोगों को आईटीबीपी के सुविधा केंद्र में रखा गया था। अब ये सभी जल्द अपने घर जा सकेंगे।

16 फरवरी 2020

उन्नाव 1:08

उन्नाव में भीषण सड़क हादसा, सात लोग जिंदा जले

16 फरवरी 2020

राशिफल 2:42

17 फरवरी इन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहद खास

16 फरवरी 2020

जामिया 2:14

जामिया में छात्रों पर पुलिस बर्बरता का वीडियो, अमर उजाला वीडियो की पुष्टि नहीं करता है

16 फरवरी 2020

काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस 1:18

पीएम मोदी ने काशी महाकाल एक्सप्रेस को किया रवाना, जानिए ट्रेन के खास फीचर्स

16 फरवरी 2020

Most Read

Important for India and Pak to de-escalate both militarily and verbally says UN chief Guterres
India News

कश्मीर पर संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख की मध्यस्थता की पेशकश, भारत का जवाब-तीसरा पक्ष मंजूर नहीं

संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंटोनियो गुतारेस ने कहा है कि दोनों देशों के बीच तनाव कम होना बहुत ही जरूरत है।

16 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोनावायरस
India News

कोरोनावायरस: चीन के वुहान से लौटे 406 लोगों की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव, जल्द जा सकेंगे अपने घर

16 फरवरी 2020

वाहनों का जाम
India News

देश के सबसे स्वच्छ शहर इंदौर को ‘साइलेंट सिटी’ बनाने की तैयारी

16 फरवरी 2020

No time frame set by govt to remove all income tax exemptions says Nirmala Sitharaman
India News

आयकर छूट खत्म करने की कोई समय सीमा नहीं, इन विकल्पों पर ले सकते हैं छूट का लाभ

16 फरवरी 2020

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत
India News

संघ प्रमुख भागवत बोले- भारत में हिंदू समाज का कोई विकल्प नहीं

16 फरवरी 2020

भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा
India News

बांग्लादेश सीमा पर स्टील के कंटीले तार लगाने की परियोजना पर लगी ‘जंग’

16 फरवरी 2020

पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया।
India News

पाकिस्तान समर्थन नारे लगाने वाले तीन कश्मीरी छात्र रिहा

16 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
India News

क्या यूपी में भी दलित वोटों पर दावा ठोंक सकेंगे अरविंद केजरीवाल? मायावती-कांग्रेस से होगी कड़ी टक्कर

16 फरवरी 2020

श्रम विभाग की तस्वीर
India News

बिना गलती के बर्खास्त होने वाले कर्मचारियों को नौ महीने की आय सुनिश्चित करने की तैयारी

16 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हनी ट्रैप: जासूसी मामले में 11 नौसेना कर्मी समेत 13 गिरफ्तार, पाकिस्तान ने बिछाया था जाल

16 फरवरी 2020

Related

सीएए विरोध
India News

सीएए के खिलाफ द्रमुक ने जुटाए दो करोड़ हस्ताक्षर

16 फरवरी 2020

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday
India News

कल तक एजीआर का बकाया भुगतान कर सकती हैं टेलीकॉम कंपनियां, कार्रवाई का सता रहा डर

16 फरवरी 2020

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

फडणवीस ने उद्धव ठाकरे को दी चुनौती, कहा-अगर इतना ही भरोसा है तो दोबारा लड़ लीजिए चुनाव

16 फरवरी 2020

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के कार्यक्रम का नाम बदला गया
India News

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के कार्यक्रम का नाम बदलकर किया गया 'नमस्ते ट्रंप', जारी किए गए नए पोस्टर

16 फरवरी 2020

montek singh
India News

तत्कालीन योजना आयोग के पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष बोले-राहुल की बात से नाराज मनमोहन देने वाले थे इस्तीफा

16 फरवरी 2020

केजरीवाल
India News

शपथग्रहण के बाद अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गाया गाना, ‘हम होंगे कामयाब’ गाने से किया भाषण का समापन

16 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited