उन्नाव रेप मामला : सुप्रीम कोर्ट सुनवाई के लिए तैयार, याचिका में CBI से जांच कराने की मांग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 11 Apr 2018 11:32 AM IST
unaou gang rape case supreme court ready to hear to matter 
उन्नाव रेप मामले की सुनवाई के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट राजी हो गया है। एक वकील द्वारा दाखिल याचिका में सीबीआई जांच और पीड़िता के परिवार के लिए मुआवजे की मांग की गई है। साथ ही याचिका में निर्भया फंड से किशोरी को मुआवजे के साथ ही सुरक्षा की मांग भी की गई है।
अधिवक्ता मनोहर लाल शर्मा ने जनहित याचिका में आरोप लगाया है कि पीड़िता के पिता की जेल में पीटकर हत्या कराई गई। उन्होंने मांग की है कि किशोरी के अपहरण और गैंगरेप सहित विभिन्न धाराओं में भाजपा विधायक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया जाए।
 


बता दें कि उन्नाव के बांगरमऊ के भाजपा विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर और उनके समर्थकों पर गैंगरेप का आरोप लगा है। मामले के तूल पकड़ने के बाद आरोपी विधायक के भाई अतुल सिंह सेंगर को भी हिरासत में लिया गया और करीब 6 पुलिस कर्मियों को मदद के आरोप में सस्पेंड किया गया है। 

वहीं भजपा विधायक व उसके साथियाें पर दुष्कर्म का आरोप लगाने वाली युवती के पिता के पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा हुआ है। बताया जा रहा है कि आंत में घाव होने से बंदी के शरीर में संक्रमण फैल गया था। इससे उसकी मौत हो गई। युवती के पिता की सोमवार सुबह जिला अस्पताल में उपचार दौरान मौत हो गई थी। रविवार रात पेट में दर्द की शिकयत पर उसे जेल से जिला अस्पताल लाया गया था। जिला अस्पताल में पिता की मौत होते ही बेटी ने विधायक पर जेल में पिता की हत्या कराने का आरोप लगाया था।
