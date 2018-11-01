शहर चुनें

ULFA militants attack in Tinsukia of Assam, five people die

असम के तिनसुकिया में उल्फा उग्रवादियों ने किया हमला, पांच लोगों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिसपुर Updated Thu, 01 Nov 2018 10:43 PM IST
ULFA militants attack in Tinsukia of Assam, five people die
ख़बर सुनें
असम के तिनसुकिया इलाके में उग्रवादी हमला हुआ है। जानकारी के अनुसार हमले में पांच लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई है। इसके अलावा कई लोगों के घायल होने की भी आशंका है। जानकारी के मुताबिक उल्फा उग्रवादियों ने कुछ लोगों को अगवा कर उन पर गोलियां बरसाईं, जिसमें पांच लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई। 
राज्य के तिनसुकिया जिले में ढोल-सादिया के पास स्थित गांव बिश्नोईमुख में उल्फा (यूनाइटेड लिबरेशन फ्रंट ऑफ असम) उद्रवादी संगठन ने घटना को अंजाम दिया। घटना शाम करीब सात बजे के आस-पास हुई। 


 

tinsukia assam militant attack उग्रवादी हमला ulfa militants उल्फा उग्रवादी संगठन 5 died united liberation front of assam
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

