Home ›   India News ›   Uddhav Thackeray announced that he ordered to stop car shed project in Aarey Colony

आरे कॉलोनी में नहीं चलेगी आरी, उद्धव ठाकरे ने किया कार शेड प्रोजेक्ट रोकने का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Fri, 29 Nov 2019 06:08 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray - फोटो : ANI
महाराष्ट्र में नई सरकार बनने के बाद आरे कॉलोनी में मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट के लिए बन रहे कार शेड का काम रोकने के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं। हालांकि आदेश में कहा गया है कि मेट्रो का काम जारी रहेगा, लेकिन अब एक भी पेड़ नहीं काटा जाएगा। यह जानकारी खुद मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने शुक्रवार को मीडिया को दी।
उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने आज आरे मेट्रो कार शेड परियोजना के काम को रोकने का आदेश दिया है। मेट्रो का काम नहीं रुकेगा लेकिन अगले फैसले तक आरे का एक भी पत्ता नहीं काटा जाएगा।
 
इस दौरान उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि मैं पहली बार मंत्रालय (राज्य सचिवालय) में आया हूं। मैंने यहां सिर्फ सचिवों के साथ बैठक की और एक-दूसरे से परिचय किया। मैंने उनसे करदाताओं के पैसे का सबसे अच्छे तरीके से उपयोग करने के लिए कहा है, जनता का पैसा बर्बाद नहीं होना चाहिए।

मीडिया से बात करते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में मैं पहला मुख्यमंत्री हूं जो मुंबई शहर में पैदा हुआ। यह बात मेरे दिमाग में चल रही है कि मैं अपने इस शहर के लिए क्या कुछ कर सकता हूं।
 

इस दौरान महाराष्ट्र के नवनियुक्त मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे ने यह भी कहा कि मैं अप्रत्याशित रूप से सीएम बन गया। जब यह जिम्मेदारी मेरे पास आई, अगर मैं इसे लेने से दूर भागता, तो मुझे बालासाहेब ठाकरे का 'नालायक' पुत्र कहा जाता।
 


 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

