आरे कॉलोनी में नहीं चलेगी आरी, उद्धव ठाकरे ने किया कार शेड प्रोजेक्ट रोकने का एलान

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: I have ordered to stop the work of Aarey metro car shed project today. Metro work will not stop but till next decision, not a single leaf of Aarey will be cut. https://t.co/61GWwKORSN— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: I am the first Chief Minister who was born in Mumbai. It is going on in my mind, what I can do for the city. https://t.co/61GWwKORSN— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray: I became CM unexpectedly. When this responsibility came to me, if I had run away from it, I would have been called Balasaheb Thackeray's 'nalayak' son. pic.twitter.com/zks1cXxVOq— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2019
भाजपा सांसद प्रज्ञा ठाकुर ने कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ विशेषाधिकार हनन नोटिस दिया है। सूत्रों ने यह जानकारी दी।
29 नवंबर 2019