यूएई के राजदूत डॉ अहमद अब्दुल ने की सीडीएस बिपिन रावत के साथ फोन पर बात, इन मुद्दों हुई चर्चा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 20 Oct 2020 04:29 PM IST
चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल बिपिन रावत
चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल बिपिन रावत - फोटो : ANI

भारत में यूएई के राजदूत डॉ. अहमद अब्दुल रहमान ने मंगलवार को चीफ ऑफ डिफेंस स्टाफ (सीडीएस) जनरल बिपिन रावत के साथ फोन पर बातचीत की। दोनों के बीच रक्षा सहयोग क्षेत्रों पर चर्चा हुई। साथ ही संयुक्त रक्षा उत्पादन के लिए नई साझेदारी को लेकर भी बातचीत हुई। इस बात की जानकारी नई दिल्ली में संयुक्त अरब अमीरात दूतावास ने दी। 
india news national uae ambassador to india dr. ahmed abdul rahman cds general bipin rawat

