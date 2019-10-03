शहर चुनें

Two cat masked men stole gold worth Rs 13 crore from a jewellery store in Tamilnadu

तमिलनाडु के तिरुचिरापल्ली में बिल्ली का मास्क पहने लुटेरों ने लूटे 13 करोड़ के गहने 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तिरुचिरापल्ली Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 10:36 PM IST
गहने चुराते लुटेरों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज
गहने चुराते लुटेरों का सीसीटीवी फुटेज - फोटो : ANI
तमिलनाडु के तिरुचिरापल्ली में लुटेरों ने बिल्ली का मास्क पहनकर एक शोरूम से 13 करोड़ रुपये के गहने चुरा लिए। उनकी यह हरकत सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गई है। वीडियो में दोनों बिल्ली का मास्क पहनकर बिल्कुल बिल्ली के अंदाज में गहनों पर हाथ साफ कर रहे हैं। 
पुलिस के मुताबिक यह घटना दो अक्तूबर की है। पुलिस ने इस संबंध में मामला दर्ज जांच शुरू कर दी है। आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए विशेष टीम का भी गठन किया गया है। 

शुरुआती जांच में यह बात भी सामने आई है कि लुटेरों ने शोरूम के पीछे एक छोटा छेद किया था और इसी के जरिए वे शोरूम में घुसे थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक हीरे और सोने के करीब 25 किलो गहने चुराए गए हैं। 
tiruchirappalli burglar
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

