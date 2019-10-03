तमिलनाडु के तिरुचिरापल्ली में बिल्ली का मास्क पहने लुटेरों ने लूटे 13 करोड़ के गहने 

#WATCH: Two masked men stole gold ornaments worth Rs 13 crore from a jewellery store in Trichy on October 2. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/9BIm6ebl3F— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पश्चिम बंगाल के कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार अलीपुर अदालत पहुंच गए हैं। उन्हें कलकत्ता उच्च न्यायालय से 50,000 रुपये के निजी मुचलके पर अग्रिम जमानत मिली हुई है।
3 अक्टूबर 2019