शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Tripura High Court ordered a ban on animal sacrifice in temples in the state

त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, राज्य के मंदिरों में जानवरों की बलि पर लगे रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अगरतला Updated Sun, 29 Sep 2019 05:30 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को एक आदेश जारी किया जिसमें राज्य के मंदिरों में जानवरों की बलि देने पर रोक लगाने की बात कही गई। यह आदेश सेवानिवृत्त जज सुभाष भट्टाचार्य की जनहित याचिका पर दिया गया है। 
विज्ञापन

 
नवरात्रि में, कामाख्या देवी शक्तिपीठ में कराएं शत्रुदमन के लिए मां बगलामुखी विशिष्ट पूजा : 29 सितंबर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखी होगी रणबीर कपूर के बचपन की ये 10 तस्वीरें, कुछ में तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

28 सितंबर 2019

Ranbir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Riddhima , Raj Kapoor and Ranbir
Bollywood

इससे पहले नहीं देखी होगी रणबीर कपूर के बचपन की ये 10 तस्वीरें, कुछ में तो पहचानना भी मुश्किल

28 सितंबर 2019

भारत की प्रथम सचिव विदिशा मैत्रा
World

यूएन में भारत ने पाक को दिया करारा जवाब, कहा- आतंकियों को पेंशन देने वाला अकेला देश

28 सितंबर 2019

navratri 2019
Festivals

कल से शारदीय नवरात्रि आरंभ, पूजा में भूलकर भी न करें ऐसी 10 गलतियां

28 सितंबर 2019

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Vivo V17 Pro

फोटोग्राफी के अनुभव को रोमांचित करता vivo का नया स्मार्टफोन V17Pro
Cricket News

छोड़कर चली गई पत्नी, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट से मिला सिर्फ दुख और इस दिग्गज के टूटे रिश्ते

28 सितंबर 2019

मिकी आर्थर
मिकी आर्थर
Cricket News

छोड़कर चली गई पत्नी, पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट से मिला सिर्फ दुख और इस दिग्गज के टूटे रिश्ते

28 सितंबर 2019

6 major changes: Relief in loans and banking services from 1st October
Business Diary

एक अक्तूबर से होंगे छह बड़े बदलाव, आपकी जिंदगी पर ऐसे पड़ेगा असर

28 सितंबर 2019

FCI Recruitment 2019 vacancy for 330 Manager posts know how to apply sarkari naukri
Government Jobs

FCI में सैकड़ों पद खाली, लें अच्छी सैलरी के साथ अन्य सुविधाएं

28 सितंबर 2019

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
Astrology Services

इस नवरात्रि, सर्व सुख समृद्धि के लिए कामाख्या देवी शक्ति पीठ में करवाएं दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ
विज्ञापन
tripura high court animal sacrifice in temples ban on animal sacrifies
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

बिग बॉस 13 कंटेस्टेंट्स
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: बॉलीवुड-टीवी सेलेब्स और न्यूज एंकर का तड़का, इस बार ऐसी है कंटेस्टेंट लिस्ट!

29 सितंबर 2019

बिहार में बारिश के चलते बने हालात
Bihar

बिहार में बारिश का कहर जारी, घर से लेकर अस्पताल तक में घुसा बाढ़ का पानी, देखें तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय सेना
Jammu

सर्जिकल स्ट्राइकः हर कमांडो के कंधों पर था 25 किलो गोला-बारूद, ऐसे हुए थे दुश्मन नेस्तनाबूत

29 सितंबर 2019

पारस खडका
Cricket News

नेपाल के कप्तान ने रचा इतिहास, अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी-20 में शतक जड़कर दिग्गजों को छोड़ा पीछे

28 सितंबर 2019

शेफाली बग्गा
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: खूबसूरती में एक्ट्रेसेस से कम नहीं हैं शेफाली, क्या दे पाएंगी टक्कर?

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: 'डांस इंडिया डांस 2' से मर्डर केस में नाम तक, नौ साल पुराना है 'गोपी बहू' का सफर

28 सितंबर 2019

Dalljiet Kaur
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: शो में इस अभिनेत्री की होगी सरप्राइज एंट्री? पहले भी दिल जीत चुकी हैं ये

28 सितंबर 2019

Jokes
Humour

जोक्स: शादी के भोज में अनजान व्यक्ति खा रहा था खाना, घरवालों ने पूछा तो दिया मजेदार जवाब

28 सितंबर 2019

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

धोनी के आउट होने के बाद आंसू नहीं रोक पाया था यह खिलाड़ी, अभी भी है विश्व कप की हार का गम

28 सितंबर 2019

Rashami Desai
Television

BIGG BOSS 13: बीमारी से जूझ रहीं रश्मि देसाई करवा चुकी हैं गर्भपात, शो में ही कर सकती हैं शादी

28 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Top news of 29 September
India News

आज दिनभर इन खबरों पर बनी रहेगी हमारी नजर, जिनका होगा आप पर असर

हर रोज हम अलग-अलग खबरों से दो-चार होते हैं। इनमें से कुछ ऐसी अहम खबरें होती हैं, जिनका हमारे जीवन पर अहम असर पड़ता है या फिर जिन खबरों के बारे में जानने में हमारी दिलचस्पी ज्यादा रहती है। यहां उन्ही अहम खबरों की जानकारी मिलेगी।

29 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग
India News

दफ्तर में यौन उत्पीड़न की परिभाषा में विस्तार की जरूरत- राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग

29 सितंबर 2019

रूपा गांगुली
India News

कॉमनवेल्थ कॉन्फ्रेंस में भी पाक को करारा जवाब, भारत ने कहा- वहां सैन्य शासन ही परंपरा

29 सितंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

हिंदू युवती से शादी करने वाले मुस्लिम व्यक्ति ने कहा, दोबारा इस्लाम अपनाने का इरादा नहीं

29 सितंबर 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आर्मी एयर डिफेंस कोर के 25 साल पूरे, राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दिया प्रेसिडेंट कलर्स सम्मान

29 सितंबर 2019

sambit patra
India News

अजीत पवार के इस्तीफे से एनसीपी में लागू ‘अनुच्छेद-370’ का हुआ खात्मा : पात्रा

29 सितंबर 2019

Teacher accused of sexual harassment with girl students in West Bengal
India News

पश्चिम बंगाल: शिक्षक पर छात्राओं के यौन उत्पीड़न का आरोप, स्कूल में जबरदस्त तोड़फोड़

29 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत चार राज्यों को सर्वाधिक प्रदूषित इलाकों की निगरानी का निर्देश

29 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

आंध्र प्रदेश में पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ी शीर्ष महिला माओवादी नेता

29 सितंबर 2019

Uddhav Thackeray
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव: उद्धव ठाकरे ने ठोका मुख्यमंत्री पद पर शिवसेना का दावा

29 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अमेरिका से भारत लौटे पीएम मोदी, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ भव्य स्वागत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी अमेरिका और संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सफल दौरे से वापस भारत लौट आए हैं। पीएम मोदी का दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर भव्य स्वागत हुआ।

28 सितंबर 2019

जम्मू और कश्मीर 1:37

जम्मू-कश्मीर में सेना और आतंकियों के बीच हुई मुठभेड़, चार आतंकी ढेर

28 सितंबर 2019

सुखविंदर सिंह 8:24

अमर उजाला पर मशहूर गायक सुखविंदर सिंह ने बताया कौन सा गाना था ‘जय हो’ से भी हिट

28 सितंबर 2019

अर्टिकल 370 1:39

अनुच्छेद 370 को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर 1 अक्टूबर से सुप्रीम कोर्ट करेगा सुनवाई

28 सितंबर 2019

शाकाहारी अंडा 2:25

अब जल्द बाजार में मिलेगा शाकाहारी अंडा, IIT दिल्ली के छात्रों ने बनाया खास अंडा

28 सितंबर 2019

Related

Twins attached to the head Kalia condition critical, SCBMCH Doctors seeking help from Delhi AIIMS
India News

सिर से जुड़े जुड़वां बच्चों में से एक की हालत नाजुक, एससीबीएमसीएच ने दिल्ली एम्स से मांगी मदद

29 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

गुरु नानक देव जी की 550वीं जयंती पर रिहा होंगे आठ सिख कैदी

29 सितंबर 2019

देवेंद्र फडणवीस (फाइल फोटो)
India News

महाराष्ट्र: आज जारी हो सकती है भाजपा उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची, 21 अक्तूबर को होगा मतदान

29 सितंबर 2019

राकेश झुनझुनवाला
India News

ब्रिटिश निवेशक को राकेश झुनझुनवाला ने दिखाया आईना, कहा- भारत के विकास पर शक है तो पाक में निवेश करो

29 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अमेरिका से भारत लौटे पीएम मोदी, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर हुआ भव्य स्वागत

28 सितंबर 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दुष्कर्म की घटना के दिन कुलदीप सेंगर कहां थे, इसकी जानकारी दे एप्पल कंपनी : अदालत

28 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited