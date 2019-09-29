त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, राज्य के मंदिरों में जानवरों की बलि पर लगे रोक

त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को एक आदेश जारी किया जिसमें राज्य के मंदिरों में जानवरों की बलि देने पर रोक लगाने की बात कही गई। यह आदेश सेवानिवृत्त जज सुभाष भट्टाचार्य की जनहित याचिका पर दिया गया है।

Tripura High Court on Friday ordered a ban on animal sacrifice in temples in the state, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Subhash Bhattacharjee, a retired judge. pic.twitter.com/yLCa6hhe8D