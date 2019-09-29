त्रिपुरा हाईकोर्ट ने दिया आदेश, राज्य के मंदिरों में जानवरों की बलि पर लगे रोक

Tripura High Court on Friday ordered a ban on animal sacrifice in temples in the state, in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Subhash Bhattacharjee, a retired judge. pic.twitter.com/yLCa6hhe8D— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019
29 सितंबर 2019