त्रिपुरा में मॉब लिंचिंग, संदिग्ध मवेशी चोर की पीट-पीट कर हत्या

Tripura: A man, Jyoti Kumar Tripura, was allegedly beaten to death by people in Raishyabari of Dhalai district last night on the suspicion of cattle theft. Police say, "We took him to hospital but he died around 3.30 am today." pic.twitter.com/fCPWrzVUPV— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
Suleman Reang, officer-in-charge of Raishyabari police station: We got an information around 11 pm that a thief has been caught. We went to the spot and found that public had beaten him up. We took him to hospital but he died around 3.30 am today. We will file a case. pic.twitter.com/IXfRYcye4d— ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019
3 जुलाई 2019