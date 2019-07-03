शहर चुनें

Tripura: A man was allegedly beaten to death by people in Raishyabari

त्रिपुरा में मॉब लिंचिंग, संदिग्ध मवेशी चोर की पीट-पीट कर हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 03 Jul 2019 10:09 PM IST
Tripura mob lynching
Tripura mob lynching - फोटो : ANI
त्रिपुरा के धलाई जिले में भारत-बांग्लादेश सीमा पर एक दूरदराज के आदिवासी गांव में एक संदिग्ध मवेशी चोर की लोगों ने पीट-पीट कर हत्या कर दी। एक वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। 
पुलिस उप महानिरीक्षक अरिंदम नाथ ने कहा कि गांव के लोगों के एक समूह ने एक व्यक्ति को मवेशी चोर होने के संदेह में पीट-पीटकर मार डाला। यह क्षेत्र रायसियाबारी पुलिस थाने के तहत आता है और यह घटना मंगलवार रात की है। 

रायसियाबारी पुलिस थाने के प्रभारी सुलेमान रियांग ने कहा, ‘‘ गांव वाले लोगों ने एक व्यक्ति को एक घर से मवेशी चुराने की कोशिश करते हुए देखा। उन्होंने संदिग्ध मवेशी चोर को पकड़ा और उसे बुरी तरह मारा। हम घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे और व्यक्ति को वहां से निकाला लेकिन अस्पताल में उसकी मौत हो गई।’’ 




मृतक की पहचान 36 वर्षीय ज्योति कुमार त्रिपुरा के रूप में की गई है। वह मान्यकुमारपारा गांव के रहनेवाला था। 



 

tripura jyoti kumar tripura man beaten to death raishyabari mob lynching
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

