PM समेत तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों ने राजघाट पर बापू को किया नमन, साबरमति में भी दी गई श्रद्धांजलि

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 11:03 AM IST
देश को आजादी दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले महात्मा गांधी की आज पुण्यतिथि है। इस मौके पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए राजघाट पर कई राजीतिक दिग्गजों ने शिरकत की है। कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी समेत पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने के लिए राजघाट पहुंचे।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण और तीनों सेनाध्यक्षों ने भी राजघाट पर महात्मा गांधी को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की है।

इससे पहले कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी गांधी स्मृति पर पहुंचे और उन्होंने गांधी जी को नमन करते हुए श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। साथ ही गांधी जी के सबसे खास साबरमती आश्रम में भी गांधी जी की याद में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया है।
 

 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

