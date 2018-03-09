शहर चुनें

इच्छा मृत्यु और लिविंग विल पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आज

Updated Fri, 09 Mar 2018 08:44 AM IST
today supreme court's verdict on passive euthanasia and and living will
सुप्रीम कोर्ट शुक्रवार को निष्क्रिय इच्छा मृत्यु (पैसिव यूथेनेसिया) और लिविंग विल (इच्छा मृत्यु की वसीयत) की इजाजत संबंधी मुद्दे पर अपना फैसला सुना सकता है। प्रधान न्यायाधीश दीपक मिश्रा की अध्यक्षता वाली पांच सदस्यीय संविधान पीठ इस मुद्दे की सुनवाई कर रही थी। 
सुनवाई के दौरान केंद्र सरकार ने कहा था कि ठीक नहीं होने वाली बीमारी से पीड़ित मरीजों को इलाज से मना करने की इजाजत दी जा सकती है। इस संबंध में बिल का मसौदा तैयार कर लिया गया है। हालांकि सरकार का कहना था कि लिविंग विल की इजाजत नहीं दी जानी चाहिए यानी लाइलाज बीमारी से पीड़ित व्यक्ति को विल (वसीयत) के जरिए इलाज को रोकने की इजाजत नहीं दी जा सकती। सरकार का कहना था कि इसका दुरुपयोग हो सकता है और सैद्धांतिक रूप से भी यह सही नहीं है।

वहीं संविधान पीठ ने कहा था कि जीने के अधिकार में मरने का अधिकार निहित नहीं है, लिहाजा व्यक्ति और राज्य के हितों में संतुलन जरूरी है। नागरिकों को संरक्षण देना राज्य का दायित्व है। अगर हम सम्मान के साथ मरने का अधिकार देते हैं तो मृत्यु की प्रक्रिया का सम्मान क्यों नहीं होना चाहिए।
passive euthanasia suprme coutrt verdict living will

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

