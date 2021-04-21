बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   TMC leader Madan Mitra admitted in Hospital after breathing problems in Kolkata

पश्चिम बंगाल: अस्पताल में भर्ती हुए तृणमूल नेता मदन मित्रा, सांस लेने में दिक्कत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Wed, 21 Apr 2021 05:03 PM IST
तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता मदन मित्रा
तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता मदन मित्रा - फोटो : facebook.com/MadanMitraofficial
ख़बर सुनें
पश्चिम बंगाल में सत्ताधारी तृणमूल कांग्रेस के नेता मदन मित्रा को बुधवार को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार उन्हें सांस लेने में समस्या हो रही थी। जिसके बाद उन्हें कोलकाता के एसएसकेएम अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
