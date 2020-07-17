देश के 18 करोड़ लोगों में विकसित हो गई कोरोना वायरस के प्रति इम्यूनिटी : डॉ. वेलुमानी

#AntibodyTesting after 53,000 tests. Data Pincode wise, of >200 cases reported.15% positive for Abs,means 18 crs already silently, immunised in India (approx 10,000 per death). Too good to believe. Hope, kits do not have high false positives. @ICMRDELHI @MoHFW_INDIA #KeepMasked pic.twitter.com/p1oWt8Pkh1