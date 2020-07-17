शहर चुनें
देश के 18 करोड़ लोगों में विकसित हो गई कोरोना वायरस के प्रति इम्यूनिटी : डॉ. वेलुमानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 17 Jul 2020 11:39 PM IST
डॉ. वेलुमानी
डॉ. वेलुमानी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

ख़बर सुनें
दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी पैथोलॉजी लैब और डायग्नोस्टिक सेंटर वाली कंपनियों में से एक थायरोकेयर के प्रबंध निदेशक डॉ. अरोकियास्वामी वेलुमानी ने कहा है कि भारत में करीब 18 करोड़ लोग कोरोना वायरस को लेकर इम्यून हो चुके हैं। इसका मतलब देश के 18 करोड़ लोगों में कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने की क्षमता हो गई है। 
डॉ. वेलुमानी ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, 53 हजार एंटीबॉडी टेस्ट के बाद पिनकोड के हिसाब से टेस्टिंग डाटा निकाला गया है। दो सौ से ज्यादा मामलों में 15 फीसदी एंटीबॉडी के मामले में पॉजिटिव आए हैं। इसके मतलब 18 करोड़ लोग भारत में कोरोना को लेकर इम्यून हो चुके हैं। यह इतनी अच्छी खबर है कि इस पर भरोसा करना मुश्किल है। उम्मीद है कि जांच किट में गलत पॉजिटिव आने की दिक्कत न हो।
 
महाराष्ट्र के आंकड़े शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने बताया- ठाणे-मुंबई में कुछ जगहों पर 35 फीसदी से भी अधिक लोग पॉजिटिव निकले हैं।
 

 
coronavirus india arokiaswamy velumani dr velumani corona immunity

