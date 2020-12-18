तेलंगानाः एआईएमआईएम के नेता मोहम्मद फारूक ने की फायरिंग, तीन लोग घायल

तेलंगाना के आदिलाबाद के टाटीगुडा इलाके में एआईएमआईएम के जिला अध्यक्ष मोहम्मद फारूक ने शुक्रवार को ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग कर दी। इस घटना में तीन लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। रामागुंडम जिले के पुलिस आयुक्त सत्यनारायण ने इसकी जानकारी दी है।

Three people injured in firing by Adilabad AIMIM district president Mohd Farooq in Tatiguda area of Adilabad: Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam District. #Telangana