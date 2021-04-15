हादसा : पोत-नौका के टकराने के बाद लापता मछुआरों के शव मिले

In a swift sea-air #SAR operation @IndiaCoastGuard deployed 03 #ICG ships & aircraft to search for 14 fishermen of IFB ‘Rabah’ approx 43 NM west #NewMangalore #today. 02 crew found, search for other crew in progress.@DefenceMinIndia @Min_FAHD @shipmin_india @SpokespersonMoD— Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 13, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.