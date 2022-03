पीएम मोदी की कहानी : केंद्रीय मंत्री कर रहे इसके बारे में ट्वीट, आखिर क्या है इसकी कथावस्तु, क्यों हो रही लोकप्रिय

MODI STORY, a volunteer driven initiative brings together inspiring moments from PM @narendramodi's life, as narrated by his co-travellers.



Officially launched by Smt Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.



