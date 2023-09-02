Aditya-L1 Mission: पीएसएलवी-सी57 ने आदित्य-एल1 को सफलतापूर्वक कक्षा में स्थापित किया, पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
चंद्रयान-3 की सफलता के बाद भारत ने शनिवार को अपने पहले सूर्य मिशन ‘आदित्य एल-1’ को प्रक्षेपित किया। प्रक्षेपण भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के रॉकेट पीएसएलवी-सी57 से किया गया। पीएसएलवी-सी57 द्वारा आदित्य-एल1 का प्रक्षेपण सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न हो गया है। पीएसएलवी ने सैटेलाइट को ठीक उसकी इच्छित कक्षा में स्थापित कर दिया है। और अब भारत की पहली सौर वेधशाला ने सूर्य-पृथ्वी लैग्रेंजियन (एल1) बिंदु के गंतव्य के लिए अपनी यात्रा शुरू कर दी है। इसरो ने अपने आधिकारिक सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म एक्स पर ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी।
PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023
The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully.
The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit.
India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point.
After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey.
Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya -L1.
