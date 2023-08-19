IAF: वायुसेना ने हैवी ड्रॉप सिस्टम का किया सफल परीक्षण, ADRDE ने डिजाइन और विकसित किया

रक्षा निर्माण में मेक इन इंडिया के तहत देश ने बड़ी कामयाबी हासिल की है। डीआरडीओ (डिफेंस रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट ऑर्गैनाइजेशन) द्वारा विकसित पी-7 हैवी ड्रॉप सिस्टम की मदद से अब युद्ध के मैदान में सात टन तक वजनी साजो सामान को पैराशूट के जरिए आसानी से पहुंचाया जा सकता है। भारतीय वायुसेना ने हाल ही में डीआरडीओ की सहयोगी इकाई एरियल डिलिवरी रिसर्च एंड डेवलपमेंट एस्टेब्लिशमेंट (ADRDE) द्वारा डिजाइन और विकसित हैवी ड्रॉप सिस्टम का सफल परीक्षण किया।

The Indian Air Force recently carried out successful trials of the Heavy Drop System, designed and developed by the Aerial Delivery Research & Development Establishment: IAF pic.twitter.com/AwkOuehmsp