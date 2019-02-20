शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   The High Commissioner of India to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria arrives at Ministry of Home Affairs

इमरान के बयान के बाद हलचल तेज, गृह मंत्रालय में बैठकों का दौर जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 20 Feb 2019 12:15 PM IST
भारत के उच्चायुक्त अजय बिसारिया और गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह
भारत के उच्चायुक्त अजय बिसारिया और गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद भारत सरकार का रुख बेहद सख्त है और कई बड़े फैसले लेने की तैयारी हो रही है। सरकार ने पाकिस्तान में भारत के उच्चायुक्त अजय बिसारिया को दिल्ली बुलाया था। बुधवार को बिसारिया गृह मंत्रालय पहुंचे। उन्होंने गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह के साथ बातचीत की।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
  अमेरिका में भारत के उच्चायुक्त हर्ष वर्धन श्रिंगला भी गृह मंत्रालय पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह से मिलाकात की।

Recommended

सदा-ए-सरहद
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: दिल्ली-लाहौर 'सदा-ए-सरहद' बस को रोकने की कोशिश, युवाओं का हंगामा

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr ajay kumar
Meerut

#pulwama: धधक रहा अवाम का सीना, महिलाएं बोलीं 'हिम्मत है तो मंत्री भेजें सीमा पर अपने बेटों को'

20 फरवरी 2019

Himachal's apple gardening affected by Pulwama terrorist attack incident
Shimla

पुलवामा आतंकी घटना से हिमाचल की सेब बागवानी भी प्रभावित, ये है वजह

20 फरवरी 2019

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
ज्योतिष समाधान

समस्त भौतिक सुखों की प्राप्ति हेतु शिवरात्रि पर ज्योतिर्लिंग महाकालेश्वर मंदिर में करवाएं विशेष शिव पूजा
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Lucknow

व्हाट्सएप मैसेज पर पुलवामा दोहराने की दी धमकी, बोला- कश्मीर आओ, हमला करने पर मिलेंगे रुपये

20 फरवरी 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान
World

पाक की बेशर्मी, आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने कबूला गुनाह, इमरान मांग रहे सबूत

19 फरवरी 2019

Cricket News

IPL के इस सुपरस्टार ने गर्लफ्रेंड संग रचाई शादी, टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज बने बराती

19 फरवरी 2019

NITISH RANA
NITISH RANA MARRIAGE
Cricket News

IPL के इस सुपरस्टार ने गर्लफ्रेंड संग रचाई शादी, टीम इंडिया के दिग्गज बने बराती

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
ministry of home affairs ajay bisaria high commissioner of india to pakistan pulwama terror attack indian government pilwama home ministry गृह मंत्रालय पाकिस्तान में भारत के उच्चायुक्त पुलवामा हमला भारत सरकार पुलवामा pakistan news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

Poem of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be included in the 8th class textbook said NCERT
India News

8वीं कक्षा में पढ़ाई जाएगी अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की कविता 'कदम मिलाकार चलना होगा'

20 फरवरी 2019

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

martyr major vibhuti wife
Dehradun

बहादुर हैं शहीद मेजद विभूति की पत्नी निकिता, वह हारने वाली नहीं, कॉलेज टाइम में भी ऐसी ही थीं...

20 फरवरी 2019

Shivaji Maharaj
Bizarre News

5000 सैनिकों को चकमा देकर आगरा के किले से भाग निकले थे शिवाजी महाराज, मुगल सेना को ऐसे चटाई थी धूल

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
मसूद अजहर
India News

एक थप्पड़ में ही सब उगलने लगा था जैश सरगना मसूद अजहर

19 फरवरी 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव: रूठों को मनाने और नए साथियों को जोड़ने में जुटी भाजपा

19 फरवरी 2019

Saudi arab and Pakistan protest against United Nations system of blacklist
World

सऊदी और पाक ने किया काली सूची में डालने की संयुक्त राष्ट्र व्यवस्था का विरोध

19 फरवरी 2019

British MPs told Facebook Digital gangster
World

ब्रिटिश सांसदों ने फेसबुक को लगाई लताड़, बताया डिजिटल गैंगस्टर 

19 फरवरी 2019

डेमो
National

मां-बेटी ने 5 लोगों को घर बेचकर 2.50 करोड़ ठगे, न्यू फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी के पांच सितारा होटल से गिरफ्तार

19 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Anil ambani
India News

अनिल अंबानी अवमानना के दोषी करार, SC ने लगाया जुर्माना, हो सकती है जेल

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बुधवार को रिलायंस कम्युनिकेशन लिमिटेड के चेयरमैन अनिल धीरूभाई अंबानी और अन्य को बडा़ झटका लगा है।

20 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
Rao kamalbir singh
India News

कांग्रेस का 'हाथ' थामेंगे पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शरद यादव के समधी कमलबीर सिंह

20 फरवरी 2019

Bihar Deputy CM's bungalow
India News

तेजस्वी से खाली कराए बंगले में सुशील मोदी की एंट्री, कहा- वाह! यह तो 7 स्टार होटल जैसा है

20 फरवरी 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News

एनआरसी मुद्दे पर फटकार, कहा- सरकार खुद ही भ्रम पैदा कर रही है तो लोग भरोसा कैसे करें

20 फरवरी 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा
India News

मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में पूछताछ के लिए छठी बार ईडी दफ्तर पहुंचे वाड्रा

20 फरवरी 2019

rahul and sonia
India News

सक्रिय राजनीति से संन्यास नहीं ले रहीं सोनिया गांधी, रायबरेली से ही लड़ेंगी चुनाव

20 फरवरी 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

पुलवामा हमले से पहले दिल्ली को दहलाना चाहता था मसूद अजहर

20 फरवरी 2019

इमरान खान- नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
India News

सिद्धू जी अपने दोस्त ‘इमरान भाई’ को समझाएं आतंकियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करें : दिग्विजय

20 फरवरी 2019

सऊदी प्रिंस का स्वागत करते प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
India News

भारत पहुंचे सऊदी अरब के प्रिंस मोहम्मद बिन सलमान, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने किया स्वागत

20 फरवरी 2019

There is concrete evidence of Pakistan's involvement in Pulwama attack says rajyavardhan rathore
India News

पुलवामा हमले में पाकिस्तान की संलिप्तता के ठोस सबूत हैं: राठौड़

20 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

राष्ट्रीय संग्रहालय में निजाम के आभूषणों की प्रदर्शनी, देखिए वीडियो

दुनिया के बड़े हीरों में से एक हैदराबाद के निजाम का जैकब हीरा राष्ट्रीय संग्रहालय में प्रदर्शनी में दिखाया जा रहा है|

20 फरवरी 2019

नामवर सिंह 1:05

नहीं रहे मशहूर हिंदी साहित्यकार और आलोचक नामवर सिंह

20 फरवरी 2019

सऊदी 1:11

भारत यात्रा पर पहुंचे सऊदी अरब के क्राउन प्रिंस, पीएम मोदी ने किया स्वागत

19 फरवरी 2019

बीजेपी 2:59

लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले BJP के साथ आई AIADMK, तमिलनाडु में गठबंधन का एलान

19 फरवरी 2019

दिग्विजय सिंह 2:02

दिग्विजय की पाक को नसीहत, कहा आतंकवाद से लड़ना है तो आतंकियों को सौंपना होगा

19 फरवरी 2019

Related

उद्धव ठाकरे
India News

सहयोगियों के प्रति भाजपा का रवैया बदला इसलिए गठबंधन को राजी हुए : उद्धव

20 फरवरी 2019

Nirmala Sitaraman
India News

पुलवामा जैसे किसी भी हमले को रोकने के लिए सभी जरूरी कदम उठाए जाएंगे: रक्षामंत्री

20 फरवरी 2019

आसमान में सूर्य किरण विमान आपस में टकरा गए
India News

बंगलूरू में आपस में टकराए दो सूर्य किरण एयरक्राफ्ट, एक पायलट की मौत

19 फरवरी 2019

Sharad pawar, Mallikarjun kharge, Ashok Chawan
India News

चुनावी हलचल: महाराष्ट्र के नांदेड़ में कांग्रेस और एनसीपी की रैली आज

20 फरवरी 2019

no discrimination in preventing the Sikh from bicycle race on wearing a helmet says supreme court
India News

हेलमेट ना पहनने पर सिख को साइकिल रेस से रोकना भेदभाव नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

20 फरवरी 2019

नामवर सिंह
India News

प्रख्यात साहित्यकार और आलोचक नामवर सिंह का निधन, शाम 3 बजे अंतिम संस्कार

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.