terrorist abdul subhan qureshi father says he was not involved in any terrorist activities

आतंकी तौकीर की बहनें MA पास, पिता बोला- बेटा आतंकी संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 09:22 AM IST
terrorist abdul subhan qureshi father says he was not involved in any terrorist activities
आतंकी संगठन इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन के संदिग्ध आतंकी अब्दुल सुभान कुरैशी के पिता का कहना है कि उसका बेटा किसी गतिविधि का हिस्सा नहीं है। पिता ने कहा कि कुरैशी उर्फ तौकीर किसी आतंकी गतिविधि में शामिल नहीं था और एजेंसियां वहीं करना चाहती है, जो वो चाहती हैं। 

कुरैशी के परिवार में पिता के अलावा बहनें और भाई भी हैं। जहां कुरैशी को संदिग्ध आतंकी बताया जा रहा है, वहीं उसके भाई-बहनें उच्च शिक्षा हासिल कर चुके हैं। उसके पिता का नाम उस्मान कुरैशी और मां का नाम जुबैदा कुरैशी है। 
 



उसकी बहनें शबाना, आसमां और साफिया एमए डिग्रीधारी हैं, जबकि उसकी बड़ी बहन फरहा एक उर्दू अखबार में कॉलम लिखती है और उपन्यासकार है। उसके भाई इमरान, नोमान और सलमान उच्च शिक्षित है। उसके परिवार के किसी सदस्य का आतंकी रिकॉर्ड नहीं है।

दिल्ली पुलिस की स्पेशल सेल ने तौकीर को दिल्ली के गाजीपुर से धर दबोचा था। हालांकि, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में पुलिस ने साफ कर दिया कि दिल्ली को दहलाने की कोई साजिश नहीं थी। पुलिस के मुताबिक तौकीर उन शातिर आतंकियों में से है, जो बम बनाने के अलावा हुलिया बदलने में भी माहिर है। 
