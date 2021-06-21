बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   India News ›   Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao died in a road accident while going from Siddipet to Hyderabad, narrowly escaped

तेलंगाना: वित्त मंत्री टी हरीश राव की गाड़ी सड़क हादसे का शिकार, बाल बाल बचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, तेंलगाना Published by: Kuldeep Singh Updated Mon, 21 Jun 2021 01:12 AM IST
वित्त मंत्री टी हरीश राव का हुआ सड़क हादसा
वित्त मंत्री टी हरीश राव का हुआ सड़क हादसा - फोटो : [email protected]
तेलंगाना के वित्त मंत्री टी हरीश राव का काफिला आज शाम सिद्दीपेट से हैदराबाद जा रहा था। इस बीच उनकी कार की एक दूसरी कार से टक्कर होने से दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। इस हादसे में वित्त मंत्री टी हरीश राव बाल-बाल बचे। लेकिन क्षतिग्रस्त कार के सामने खड़े व्यक्ति को मामूली चोटें आई हैं।
india news national road accident t harish rao telangana finance minister telangana news
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

