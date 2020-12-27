रायथु बंधु योजना के तहत सभी किसानों को वित्तीय सहायता देगी तेलंगाना सरकार

Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao declared that all the farmers in the State would be given financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu Scheme from December 28 2020 to January 2021. CM held a review on the Rythu Bandhu financial assistance today at Pragathi Bhavan: Telangana CMO pic.twitter.com/WeMDDZCEAH— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.