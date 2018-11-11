शहर चुनें

India News

तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: सोनिया गांधी और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी करेंगे चुनावी सभाएं

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, हैदराबाद Updated Sun, 11 Nov 2018 12:43 PM IST
Sonia-rahul
Sonia-rahul
ख़बर सुनें
तेलंगाना विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 के लिए 7 दिसंबर को मतदान होंगे। चुनाव के लिए सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने प्रचार अभियान तेज कर दिया है। तेलंगाना में कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्षा सोनिया गांधी पार्टी के लिए प्रचार करेंगी। सोनिया गांधी 23 नवंबर को वारांगल में चुनावी सभा को संबोधित करेंगी। 
तेलंगाना में 12 नवंबर को विधानसभा चुनाव की अधिसूचना जारी होगी। नामांकन की अंतिम तारीख 19 नवंबर है। चुनाव की मतगणना सभी राज्यों के साथ 11 दिसंबर को की जाएगी और चुनाव परिणाम घोषित होंगे। 

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी तेलंगाना में चुनाव प्रचार के लिए जाएंगे। राहुल महबूब नगर में 28 नवंबर और खम्मम जिले में 29 नवंबर को चुनावी सभाएं करेंगे और पार्टी के प्रत्याशियों के लिए वोट मांगेंगे। 



 

election telangana assembly elections विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 congress
