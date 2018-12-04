शहर चुनें

तेलंगाना: कांग्रेस के घोषणापत्र पर अमित शाह ने की गलतबयानी, पार्टी ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Dec 2018 04:16 PM IST
अमित शाह
हर गुजरते दिन के साथ तेलंगाना में बयानों के तीर जमकर छोड़े जा रहे हैं। लेकिन कुछ बयान ऐसे भी हैं जिनमें से सच नदारद है। 2 दिसंबर को भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की रैली में उनकी जुबान से भी कुछ ऐसा निकल गया जिसका सच से दूर-दूर तक कोई वास्ता नहीं है। 
अमित शाह ने अपने भाषण में कहा,

मित्रों, इन्होंने वादा किया है मस्जिद और चर्च की बिजली माफ करेंगे, मैं उनको पूछता हूं भैया मंदिर का क्या दोष है। मंदिरों की बिजली क्यों माफ नहीं करोगे, सिर्फ मस्जिद और चर्च की ही करोगे। मैं उनसे पूछता हूं कि क्या मंदिरों ने कुछ गलत किया है? 

अमित शाह ने ये दावा तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले के आमंगल में रैली में बोलते हुए किया।

भाजपा के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल से बाकायदा इसे ट्वीट भी किया गया। 

 


भाजपा के फेसबुक पेज पर भी ये वीडियो अपलोड किया गया है।


 

लेकिन सच क्या है?

सच दरअसल ये है कि कांग्रेस के घोषणापत्र के पेज नंबर 21 पर सभी धर्मस्थलों को मुफ्त बिजली का वादा किया गया है। इसमें पहला शब्द ही temple है, यानी मंदिर। उसके बाद मस्जिद, चर्च और दूसरे धार्मिक स्थलों का जिक्र है। इतना ही नहीं, 643 मंदिरों के पुजारियों और स्टाफ के लिए दुर्घटना बीमा का वादा भी किया गया है। 


कांग्रेस ने चुनाव आयोग से की शिकायत
आज कपिल सिब्बल समेत कई कांग्रेसी नेता चुनाव आयोग पहुंचे और मामले की शिकायत की। उन्होंने आयोग से अमित शाह को इस बाबत नोटिस भेजने की मांग की है। पार्टी का कहना है कि शाह के बयान से सांप्रदायिक दंगे भड़क सकते हैं।





जाहिर है, अमित शाह इस मामले में गलत निकल गए हैं। तेलंगाना में 7 दिसंबर को मतदान है। नतीजे 11 दिसंबर को आएंगे। 

