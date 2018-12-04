अमित शाह ने ये दावा तेलंगाना के रंगारेड्डी जिले के आमंगल में रैली में बोलते हुए किया।
मित्रों, इन्होंने वादा किया है मस्जिद और चर्च की बिजली माफ करेंगे, मैं उनको पूछता हूं भैया मंदिर का क्या दोष है। मंदिरों की बिजली क्यों माफ नहीं करोगे, सिर्फ मस्जिद और चर्च की ही करोगे। मैं उनसे पूछता हूं कि क्या मंदिरों ने कुछ गलत किया है?
Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity to Masjids and Churches but not for temples. Both TRS party and Congress are engaged in minority appeasement: Shri @AmitShah https://t.co/BjJykI3uIR #SaffronTelangana pic.twitter.com/T7ya5O3hZO— BJP (@BJP4India) December 2, 2018
Kapil Sibal, Congress after a meeting with EC: Especially in case of Telangana, we have demanded Election Commission (EC) to send a notice to Amit Shah for giving false statements in Telangana which may trigger communal violence there. pic.twitter.com/CHf9U1zSRU— ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2018
4 दिसंबर 2018