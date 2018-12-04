Congress in its manifesto promised free electricity to Masjids and Churches but not for temples. Both TRS party and Congress are engaged in minority appeasement: Shri @AmitShah https://t.co/BjJykI3uIR #SaffronTelangana pic.twitter.com/T7ya5O3hZO

Kapil Sibal, Congress after a meeting with EC: Especially in case of Telangana, we have demanded Election Commission (EC) to send a notice to Amit Shah for giving false statements in Telangana which may trigger communal violence there. pic.twitter.com/CHf9U1zSRU