पश्चिम बंगाल: अज्ञात हमलावरों ने की आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता, गर्भवती पत्नी और बेटे की निर्मम हत्या

West Bengal: A teacher, his wife and child were murdered by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal's Murshidabad district yesterday. As per RSS West Bengal secretary Jishnu Basu, he was also an RSS worker and was recently associated with a 'weekly milan'.— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019
आयकर विभाग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक कर्नाटक के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम जी परमेश्वर के ठिकानों पर आयकर विभाग द्वारा छापेमारी की जा रही है। छापेमारी के लिए पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम के लगभग 30 ठिकानों को शामिल किया गया है।
10 अक्टूबर 2019