teacher, his wife and child were murdered by unidentified miscreants in Murshidabad district

पश्चिम बंगाल: अज्ञात हमलावरों ने की आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता, गर्भवती पत्नी और बेटे की निर्मम हत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुर्शिदाबाद Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 11:31 AM IST
पश्चिम बंगाल के मुर्शिदाबाद जिले में बुधवार को अध्यापक, उनकी पत्नी और बच्चे की अज्ञात हमलावरों ने हत्या कर दी है। पश्चिम बंगाल राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) के सचिव जिष्णु बसु के अनुसार वह आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता था और हाल ही में वह 'वीकली मिलन' में शामिल हुआ था। 
शिक्षक का नाम बंधु प्रकाश पाल बताया जा रहा है। जानकारी के अनुसार पाल की पत्नी ब्यूटी सहित उनके छह साल के बच्चे आनंदपाल की भी हमलावरों ने हत्या कर दी है। तीनों की धारदार हथियार से हत्या की गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि ब्यूटी पाल गर्भवती थीं।

घटना के बाद पुलिस ने मृतक के परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों सहित आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ करनी शुरू कर दी है। हालांकि हत्या के दूसरे दिन भी पुलिस के हाथ हत्यारों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। वहीं इस ममाले की जांच सीबीआई को सौंपने की मांग की जा रही है।
rss worker unidentified miscreants murder
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

