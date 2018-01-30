अपना शहर चुनें

Mumbai

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 01:46 AM IST
देश की प्रमुख सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी टाटा कंसल्टेंसी सर्विसेज (टीसीएस) सोमवार को 6.11 लाख करोड़ रुपये के बाजार पूंजीकरण के साथ रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज लिमिटेड (आरआईएल) को पछाड़कर बाजार पूंजीकरण के मामले में देश की सबसे बड़ी कंपनी बन गई। 

सोमवार को बंद हुए कारोबार में टीसीएस का बाजार पूंजीकरण (एम-कैप) 6,11,634.03 करोड़ रुपये रहा, जो आरआईएल के 6,10,463.17 करोड़ रुपये के मुकाबले 1,170.86 करोड़ रुपये अधिक है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

