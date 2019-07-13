शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Tamilnadu: NIA raids at two locations of Chennai and Nagapattinam district

तमिलनाडु: एनआईए ने चेन्नई और नागपट्टिनम के दो स्थानों पर की छापेमारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 13 Jul 2019 12:47 PM IST
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो)
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) ने चेन्नई और नागपट्टिनम के दो स्थानों पर छापेमारी की है। छापेमारी क्यों और किसलिए की गई है इसे लेकर फिलहाल कोई जानकारी मौजूद नहीं है। इसे लेकर जानकारी एकत्र की जा रही है। 
national investigation agency nia raids location राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी एनआईए छापेमारी स्थान
