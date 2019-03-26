शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Tamil Nadu: Six workers died while cleaning septic tank at private apartment in Kanchipuram district

तमिलनाडु: सेप्टिक टैंक साफ करते हुए जहरीली गैस से संपर्क में आने से छह कर्मचारियों की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 05:31 PM IST
घटनास्थल पर खड़ी एंबुलेंस
घटनास्थल पर खड़ी एंबुलेंस - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु के कांचीपुरम जिले में सेप्टिक टैंक साफ करने के हुए जहरीली गैस से संपर्क में आने से छह कर्मचारियों की मौत हो गई। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, यह घटना कांचीपुरम जिले के नेमिली इलाके में स्थित एक निजी अपार्टमेंट में सेप्टिक टैंक की सफाई करने के दौरान घटित हुई।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 

 

Recommended

Cricket News

अश्विन पर फूटा दिग्गजों का गुस्सा, बटलर के विवादित रनआउट पर सुनाई खरी-खोटी

26 मार्च 2019

buttler ashwin
पंजाब बनाम राजस्थान
ashwin buttler
रविचंद्रन अश्विन
Cricket News

अश्विन पर फूटा दिग्गजों का गुस्सा, बटलर के विवादित रनआउट पर सुनाई खरी-खोटी

26 मार्च 2019

Travel

उत्तराखंड के इन 5 पर्यटन स्थल के आगे फेल है पूरे यूरोप की भी खूबसूरती, भारत में है असली स्विट्जरलैंड

25 मार्च 2019
Travel

उत्तराखंड के इन 5 पर्यटन स्थल के आगे फेल है पूरे यूरोप की भी खूबसूरती, भारत में है असली स्विट्जरलैंड

25 मार्च 2019

अमर उजाला पर पढ़िए चुनाव से जुड़ी हर खबर
India News

चुनावी हलचल: कांग्रेस ने जारी किए 32 उम्मीदवारों के नाम, भाजपा में भी मंथन

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Television

सीरियल की इन 7 बहुओं को असल जिंदगी में अभी तक है दूल्हे का इंतजार, एक ने बच्ची को लिया गोद

25 मार्च 2019

Tv actress
Shivangi Joshi
Hina Khan Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2
Avika Gor
Television

सीरियल की इन 7 बहुओं को असल जिंदगी में अभी तक है दूल्हे का इंतजार, एक ने बच्ची को लिया गोद

25 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

5वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम हुई 'केसरी', अमिताभ-तापसी की 'बदला' 75 करोड़ के पार

26 मार्च 2019

kesari, badla
kesari
Kesari
badla film
Bollywood

5वें दिन बॉक्स ऑफिस पर धड़ाम हुई 'केसरी', अमिताभ-तापसी की 'बदला' 75 करोड़ के पार

26 मार्च 2019

murali manohar joshi
Kanpur

भाजपा ने काटा मुरली मनोहर जोशी का टिकट, खुद पत्र लिख मतदाताओं को दी जानकारी

26 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
tamil nadu septic tank kanchipuram kanchipuram district तमिलनाडु
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

अरुण जेटली ने राहुल के वादे पर बोला हमला
India News

राहुल गांधी के 72 हजार के वादे पर अरुण जेटली ने उठाए सवाल, कहा- योजनाओं के नाम पर छलकपट

26 मार्च 2019

पी चिदंबरम (फाइल)
India News

एयरसेल मैक्सिस मामला: प्रवर्तन निदेशालय को ब्रिटेन व सिंगापुर से दस्तावेज का इंतजार

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

वीवीपैट और ईवीएम के मिलान की संख्या बढ़ाने के पक्ष में सुप्रीम कोर्ट

26 मार्च 2019

शक्तिकांत दास (फाइल)
Business

डिजिटल भुगतान बढ़ाने को नियम बनाएगा आरबीआई : शक्तिकांत दास

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

अनुपयुक्त जवानों को ‘हटाने’ के लिए सरकार से नया तंत्र बनाने का आग्रह

25 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

अप्रैल अंत तक पीएम श्रम-योगी योजना से जुड़ जाएंगे 1 करोड़ श्रमिक

25 मार्च 2019

लॉरी हॉकिन्स
Bizarre News

12 साल की उम्र में हो गई थी नशे का शिकार, अब इस काम के लिए मिल सकता है राष्ट्रीय सम्मान

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने माना, शारदा चिटफंड मामले में सीबीआई की रिपोर्ट बेहद गंभीर

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने शारदा चिटफंड घोटाला मामले में कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस आयुक्त राजीव कुमार से हाल ही में हुयी पूछताछ से संबंधित प्रगति रिपोर्ट में सीबीआई द्वारा किये गये खुलासे को मंगलवार को ‘‘बहुत ही गंभीर’’ करार दिया। 

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
भाजपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण करतीं जयाप्रदा
India News

जया प्रदा ने कहा, भाजपा से जुड़ना मेरा सौभाग्य, मुलायम का भी किया जिक्र

26 मार्च 2019

पटना एयरपोर्ट पर विरोध जताते समर्थक
India News

पटना में लगे 'गो बैक रविशंकर' के नारे, आपस में भिड़े भाजपा समर्थक

26 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

राहुल गांधी के 'न्याय' का ये है पूरा गणित, जानिए कैसे मिलेगा गरीबों को लाभ

26 मार्च 2019

Kapil Sibal
India News

नोटबंदी पर विपक्ष का टेप-वार, कहा- चौकीदार ने देश से की गद्दारी

26 मार्च 2019

भाजपा में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा में शामिल हुईं जया प्रदा, रामपुर से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव

26 मार्च 2019

तेजस्वी सूर्य
India News

अनंत कुमार की बंगलूरू सीट से 'युवा चेहरा' तेजस्वी मैदान में, पत्ता कटने पर तेजस्विनी भी चौंकीं

26 मार्च 2019

रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो)
India News

न्यूनतम आमदनी के वादे पर बोली कांग्रेस, सिर्फ महिलाओं के खाते में डाले जाएंगे 72 हजार रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

राहुल गांधी के साथ हाजी मोहम्मद हारून (पुरानी तस्वीर)
India News

राहुल के खिलाफ अमेठी से मैदान में उतरेंगे गांधी परिवार के ये करीबी

26 मार्च 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

राहुल की न्यूनतम आय योजना को शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा ने बताया- 'स्थिति के मास्टर का मास्टरस्ट्रोक' 

26 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

जया प्रदा भाजपा में शामिल, रामपुर से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव

जया प्रदा ने भाजपा की दामन थाम लिया। मंगलवार को वो भाजपा में शामिल हो गईं। भाजपाउन्हें रामपुर से मैदान में उतारने की तैयारी कर चुकी है।

26 मार्च 2019

औवेसी 3:13

AIMIM के प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर किया कटाक्ष

26 मार्च 2019

रंगपंचमी 1:17

रंगपंचमी पर खूब उड़े अबीर गुलाल, लोगों ने राधाकृष्ण संग खेली होली

26 मार्च 2019

फारूक अब्दुल्ला 1:18

‘अब कोई क्यों नहीं कर रहा राम मंदिर की बात’

26 मार्च 2019

स्याही 1:50

भारतीय निर्वाचन आयोग ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए 26 लाख स्याही की बोतलों का ऑर्डर दिया

26 मार्च 2019

Related

अपनी अध्यापिका के साथ पायलट रोहन भसीन
India News

तीन साल की उम्र में खुद को बताया था 'पायलट', 30 साल बाद विमान उड़ाता मिला तो चौंक गई शिक्षक

26 मार्च 2019

Mahasangram Live
India News

चुनावी हलचल LIVE: मुरादाबाद में बोले अमित शाह, जो कल तक तीसमारखां थे, आज कहते हैं एनकाउंटर न हो जाए

26 मार्च 2019

गंगानगर में राहुल का भाजपा पर हमला
India News

गंगानगर में 'न्याय' योजना पर बोले राहुल गांधी- ध्यान से सुनिए, धमाका है ये, बम फटेगा

26 मार्च 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भाजपा के बागी सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा 28 मार्च को थामेंगे कांग्रेस का 'हाथ'

26 मार्च 2019

प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करते राहुल गांधी
India News

72 हजार सालाना देने के लिए चाहिए 3.6 लाख करोड़ रुपये, गरीब कौन यह भी तय नहीं

26 मार्च 2019

घनश्याम तिवाड़ी
India News

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: कांग्रेस में शामिल हो सकते हैं 6 बार विधायक रहे घनश्याम तिवाड़ी

26 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.