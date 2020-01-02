शहर चुनें

तमिलनाडु में निकाय चुनाव की मतगणना जारी, डीएमके ने बनाई बढ़त

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 03:20 PM IST
तमिलनाडु में 27 और 30 दिसंबर को हुए स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव की मतगणना राज्य के कई जिलों में जारी है। शाम तक नतीजों की घोषणा कर दी जाएगी। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, विपक्षी डीएमके ने कई सीटों पर बढ़त बनाए हुए है। तमिलनाडु में निकाय चुनाव की मतगणना के लिए 315 सेंटर्स बनाए गए हैं।
सुरक्षा के दृष्टिकोण से बड़ी संख्या में पुलिस और अर्धसैनिक बलों की तैनाती की गई है। तमिलनाडु के स्थानीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर चुनाव आयुक्त से मुलाकात के बाद डीएमके अध्यक्ष एमके स्टालिन ने कहा, 'मुख्यमंत्री के पलानीस्वामी के सलेम निर्वाचन क्षेत्र में मतगणना के समापन के बाद भी परिणाम घोषित नहीं किए गए हैं। डीएमके जीत गई है लेकिन परिणाम घोषित नहीं किए जा रहे हैं।'
