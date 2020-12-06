शहर चुनें
Tamil Nadu L Murugan said that Announcement of alliance with AIADMK will only BJP national leadership

तमिलनाडु: एल मुरुगन ने कहा- एआईएडीएमके के साथ गठबंधन की घोषणा केवल भाजपा का राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व करेगा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 07:05 AM IST
एल मुरुगन (फाइल फोटो)
एल मुरुगन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु भाजपा प्रमुख एल मुरुगन ने कहा कि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह की चेन्नई यात्रा के दौरान एआईएडीएमके के संयोजक और डिप्टी संयोजक ने भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन जारी रखने की घोषणा की है। लेकिन इस संबंध में औपचारिक घोषणा केवल भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय नेतृत्व द्वारा की जाएगी
india news national tamil nadu news aiadmk bjp l murugan

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

