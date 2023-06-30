Tamil Nadu: राज्यपाल के फैसले पर भड़की डीएमके, जगह-जगह लगाए कानूनी केस झेल रहे केंद्रीय मंत्रियों के पोस्टर

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: DMK supporters stick posters near Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters in Chennai, raising questions to Governor RN Ravi against Union Ministers who are still in the cabinet with several cases registered against them. pic.twitter.com/M7xKqTrpzg

डीएमके ने साधा निशाना

अब डीएमके ने राज्यपाल का विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। इसी के तहत जगह-जगह उन मंत्रियों के पोस्टर लगाए गए हैं, जो मुकदमों का सामना कर रहे हैं लेकिन इसके बावजूद मंत्रिमंडल में बने हुए हैं। संविधान विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि संविधान के अनुच्छेद 164(1) के मुताबिक राज्य के मंत्रियों को मुख्यमंत्री के सुझाव पर ही नियुक्त या हटाया जा सकता है। ऐसे में राज्यपाल का मंत्री को मुख्यमंत्री से बिना सलाह लिए हटाना असंवैधानिक है।



नौकरी के बदले नकदी मामले में गिरफ्तार हैं सेंथिल बालाजी

बता दें कि सेंथिल बालाजी नौकरी के बदले नकदी मामले में जांच का सामना कर रहे हैं। बीते दिनों ईडी ने सेंथिल बालाजी को गिरफ्तार किया था। हालांकि बालाजी की तबीयत बिगड़ने पर उन्हें अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किया गया।



