Home ›   India News ›   Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri has tested positive for covid 19

तमिलनाडु : कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष केएस अलागिरी कोरोना पॉजिटिव, अस्पताल में भर्ती

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 12:16 PM IST
तमिलनाडु कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष केएस अलागिरी
तमिलनाडु कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष केएस अलागिरी - फोटो : ANI

तमिलनाडु कांग्रेस प्रमुख के एस अलागिरि कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। पार्टी ने रविवार को यह जानकारी दी। तमिलनाडु कांग्रेस कमेटी के मीडिया विभाग के अध्यक्ष ए गोपन्ना ने एक बयान में बताया कि पूर्व लोकसभा सदस्य को इलाज के लिए एक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि तमिलनाडु कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष के एस अलागिरि आज सुबह जांच के बाद संक्रमित पाए गए हैं और उन्हें इलाज के लिए एक अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। ए गोपन्ना ने लोगों से अपील की है कि अलागिरि के संपर्क में जो लोग आए हैं, वे जांच करा लें।

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

