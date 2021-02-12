तमिलनाडु: चेन्नई के निलंबित कांग्रेस नेता कराटे थियागराजन भाजपा में हुए शामिल

Tamil Nadu: Suspended Congress leader and former Dy Mayor of Chennai Corporation Karate Thiagarajan joined BJP earlier today in Chennai.
State BJP in-charge CT Ravi and State party president L Murugan were present at the event. pic.twitter.com/W4I8X1nEjd — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021
