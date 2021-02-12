शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Tamil Nadu: Congress leader Karate Thiagarajan joined the BJP in Chennai today

तमिलनाडु: चेन्नई के निलंबित कांग्रेस नेता कराटे थियागराजन भाजपा में हुए शामिल

Kuldeep Singh न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Published by: Kuldeep Singh
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 12:16 AM IST
कराटे त्यागराजन
कराटे त्यागराजन - फोटो : [email protected]

ख़बर सुनें
तमिलनाडु में चेन्नई के निलंबित कांग्रेस नेता और चेन्नई निगम के पूर्व उप महापौर कराटे थियागराजन आज भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं। इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान राज्य भाजपा प्रभारी सीटी रवि और राज्य पार्टी अध्यक्ष एल मुरुगन मौजूद रहे।
india news national tamil nadu news karate thiagarajan congress leader karate thiagarajan bjp

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

