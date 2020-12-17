तमिलनाडु: सीएम पलानीस्वामी का कमल हासन पर तंज, बोले- बिग बॉस का मेजबान राजनीति में आया तो...

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री ई पलानीस्वामी ने राजनीति में कदम रख रहे अभिनेता कमल हासन पर गुरुवार को जमकर हमला बोला। हासन पर तंज कसते हुए उन्होंने सवाल किया कि बिग बॉस की मेजबानी करने वाला यदि राजनीति में आएगा तो क्या होगा?

At the age of 70, he (Kamal Haasan) is hosting Bigg Boss. How will it be if people hosting Bigg Boss would come into politics? His job is to spoil good families. If kids watch that, they will get spoiled, good families will also get spoiled: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/kZ95Ki5A4b