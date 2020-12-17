तमिलनाडु: सीएम पलानीस्वामी का कमल हासन पर तंज, बोले- बिग बॉस का मेजबान राजनीति में आया तो...

At the age of 70, he (Kamal Haasan) is hosting Bigg Boss. How will it be if people hosting Bigg Boss would come into politics? His job is to spoil good families. If kids watch that, they will get spoiled, good families will also get spoiled: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami pic.twitter.com/kZ95Ki5A4b
— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.