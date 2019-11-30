शहर चुनें

चेन्नई: तमिल अभिनेता राधा रवि भाजपा में शामिल, जेपी नड्डा ने दिलाई सदस्यता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चेन्नई Updated Sat, 30 Nov 2019 12:03 PM IST
अभिनेता राधा रवि भाजपा में शामिल
अभिनेता राधा रवि भाजपा में शामिल - फोटो : ANI
प्रसिद्ध तमिल अभिनेता राधा रवि भाजपा में शामिल हो गए हैं। उन्हें भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने सदस्यता दिलाई। इससे पहले वे द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कड़गम (डीएमके) के सदस्य रह चुके हैं।
बता दें कि मार्च में डीएमके ने राधा रवि को अभिनेत्री नयनतारा के खिलाफ अभद्र टिप्पणी करने के आरोप में पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया था। डीएमके ने कहा था कि रवि इस तरीके से काम कर रहे थे जिससे कि पार्टी में असहमति थी। वह पार्टी के अनुशासन को धता बता रहे थे जिसकी वजह से उन्हें अस्थायी तौर पर पार्टी से निलंबित कर दिया था। 

इसके अलावा वे ऐश्वर्या राय को लेकर भी आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी कर चुके हैं। जिसके बाद कई अभिनेत्रियों ने उनके बयान की आलोचना की थी।

 




 
